ENID, Okla. — Three Oklahoma authors and storytellers are teaming up for Ghost Stories around the Campfire, an “evening of spooky stories” that will be in the Enid area Sept. 19, according to organizers.
Oklahoma Event Company is hosting the event, which will consist of dinner, a s’mores bar, ghost stories and eerie Oklahoma lore and urban legends in the woods around a campfire. Activities will begin at 7 p.m. at a location “only to be divulged to ticket purchasers,” according to a press release.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be obtained by calling (580) 402-6732.
Authors participating are Tonya Hacker, of Guthrie, and Tammy Wilson, of Enid, who co-wrote “Ghostlahoma — 100 years of Oklahoma’s Haunted History," and Tulsa resident Teri Frence, author “Tulsa’s Haunted Memories” and “100 Things to Do in Tulsa Before You Die."
Wilson also conducts Eerie Enid Ghost Tours, and French conducts Tulsa Spirit Tours.
