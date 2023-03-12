ENID, Okla. — Out on a Limb is a business in Enid that does exactly what it says: Get you up a tree and out on a limb, while manufacturing everything you need to bow hunt with the least amount of difficulty.
Located at 5710 North U.S. 81, Out on a Limb is a little-known manufacturing company north of Enid that specializes in making hunting equipment and a wide range of other products.
The first outdoors product owner Matt Garis designed was a hunting blind, made of metal with wheels so it can be towed to any location, even by a small vehicle. His inventions got him noticed by hunting enthusiasts and, in 2006, by American Inventor, a reality-based television show.
Garis attended the Eureka Ranch Inventors workshop in Ohio and continued on the path of building hunting equipment. He currently manufactures 50 different products, but his most popular item is a tree-climbing stick.
Weighing only 24 ounces, the lightweight climbing sticks work well for mobile, run-and-gun bow hunting. With 90-degree rotating standoffs, hunters can mount them on any tree to get up to a platform.
Garis also invented a 17-inch by 24-inch platform with plenty of standing room, weighing 8.2 pounds, called the HUSH. It is a light and packable, lock-on tree stand for the mobile hunter looking for a bigger tree stand with weight savings and comfort.
Basically a hunter or even a photographer or nature lover can put the stand on his or her back with a halter, use the sticks to climb the tree and attach a platform, Garis said. It is called saddle hunting by bow enthusiasts.
“When saddle hunting you are tethered to the tree from the moment you leave the ground until you step back on it after the hunt, making it almost impossible to fall,” Garis said.
‘Scope of our business’
Garis is an inventor and an entrepreneur and said he goes wherever his mind takes him. He built the Performance Auto Repair Shop near the underpass on Grand, where he first started over 35 years ago.
He added a sandblasting business to the company in 2009, before he closed the repair shop. In 2011, he moved out north to his current location on U.S. 81. He continued his sandblasting business and started welding and designing products.
“I think lots of people have seen our sign driving north on 81, but few know what we do or the scope of our business,” Garis said.
Recently, he built five light poles for the new Advance Soccer Complex, and he may build 25 more for another project the company is doing.
Garis also builds electric bicycles, and has one for street driving and one heavy duty for hunting.
“An interesting thing is the electric bike does not bother the deer. You can ride out around them,” he said.
He also builds attachments for the bikes, carriers and trailer hitches.
The next, big invention
Garis travels all across the nation with his hunting products. He won a gold medal at an archery show in Indianapolis with his small tree stand and climbing stick.
He has been to shows this year in Oklahoma City and Iowa, and the Great American Sports show in Pennsylvania. His next show is March 16-19, 2023, in Salt Lake City at the International Sportsman Expo.
On his road trips, Garis said he is likely to be thinking of his next invention. He has invented a rug cleaning machine and a grid shift for solar power.
His latest creation is a machine to pick up large blocks of ice to place in an ice cutter. The company he is working with cuts pieces of ice in designer squares for smaller drink glasses.
He is working on a better ice cutter for the company and a machine to scrub the frost off the ice.
Garis said he hopes to reintroduce the Trailer Tower, the first product he built. It will take a larger investment, and he said he is hoping to attract investors.
His office manager is Chase Stalker, and they can be reached at (580) 541-3794 or Info@outonalimbmfg.com. The website for the company is outonalimb.com.
