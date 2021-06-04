June 4-10
EVENT [Friday]
'Baby Shark Live!', 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $24.50 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID, or at the box office.
EVENT [Friday]
June First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music, food trucks, Relay For Life on the courthouse lawn and more. For more information, visit Main Street Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
Comedy Night Fundraiser, 7:30 p.m., Settler's Brewing Co., 202 E. Randolph. Featuring Mike Speenberg. Admission is by donation to help an Enid family. Family-friendly event.
EVENT [Friday]
Relay For Life, 7-10 p.m., downtown Enid. An annual event to remember those whose lives have been affected by cancer. To sign up, or for more information, go to http://www.relayforlife.org/garfieldcook.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Garfield County Master Gardeners 2021 Garden Tour, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Admission is $10 and is good for both days. Tickets available at any location. For locations and other details, visit the Garfield County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriquez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Members and qualified guest may attend. Admission is free. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Through June 10]
'24 Works on Paper,' open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. A traveling exhibit of work by living Oklahoma artists. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
June 11-17
EVENT [Friday]
Hedges Regional Speech & Hearings Presents Silent Nite on the Town, 7 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available at Visit Enid or at the door. Admission is $15 per person, two for $25 or $40 per family. Silent movie event includes raffle, cash bar and snacks. For more information, call (580) 234-3734.
EVENT [Saturday]
Railroad Museum of Oklahoma Annual Open House Fundraiser & Membership Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Face painting, motorized speeder rides, hand cart rail rides, rail bike rides, tours and railyard adventures and treats. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 542-2639.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Harwood, Roberts & Thompson, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to the public; admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Through June 10]
June 18-24
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Van Buren Cruisers, 7-11:30 p.m. Friday cruise, car show 5-8 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway, then cruise following. For more information, go to vanburencruisers.com.
EVENT [Friday]
CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at www.cdsa.org, or at The Non-Profit Center. For more information, call (580) 242-6131.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. $8 all-you-can eat buffet breakfast at Barnstormers, fly-in aircraft and static displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine between Independence and Washington. Food, vendors, music and art. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Red Grass Strings Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to the public. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
