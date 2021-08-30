ENID, Okla. — Integris Bass Baptist Health Center welcomed its newest general surgeon on Monday.
Bret Haines, a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.), officially began practicing on Monday at General Surgery Enid Clinic, 620 S. Madison, Suite 108, joining John Goulart, D.O., as part of the Integris General Surgery Enid team, according to a press release.
Haines said in the release he was “immediately attracted” to the opportunity with Integris Bass since he has family who live in Enid, and he is looking forward to being a part of Integris Health.
“I am eager to begin establishing relationships with my patients and peers and begin to utilize my skills to improve the health and lives of my patients,” Haines said in the release.
Haines was born in Tulsa but spent most of his childhood in Stillwater. His father is a family medicine physician, so Haines grew up observing the positive impact a career in medicine has on patients and the community, the release said.
After graduating from high school, he completed his undergraduate studies at Oklahoma State University, where he walked onto the football team as a place kicker and met his wife Jessica, whom he now has four children with, according to the release.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at OSU, Haines received a certificate in public health from the University of Oklahoma. He then attended medical school at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, according to the release.
During his exposure to general surgery, the release states Haines felt immediately called to it because “surgery provides the unique opportunity to combine both clinical knowledge and technical skills.”
Some of his areas of interest include laparoscopic/robotic surgery, abdominal wall hernias, gastrointestinal disorders and endoscopy, according to the release.
