ENID, Okla. — The 51-year-old man charged in the sexual assault and death of a toddler entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022.
Michael Scott Geiger appeared in court before Special District Judge Brian Lovel for his scheduled two-day preliminary hearing, which he ended up waiving.
Geiger was charged April 29, 2022, with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary following the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton.
The first-degree burglary charge was dropped at the Nov. 16, 2022, hearing, and Geiger’s arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022. Amended information and special bill of particulars documents were filed Wednesday.
Geiger’s attorney Gretchen Mosely had no comment after the hearing.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28 to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Arriving officers found Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, and performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene and transported her to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Police arrested Geiger, who had been determined as a person of interest, later that same day after locating him on the rooftop of a business near the hotel. A pair of gloves, a hat and a white pillowcase with blood on it were found in the immediate area, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Geiger was staying in one room but occupying two rooms at the hotel and had met the girl’s parents, Chelsea Guyton and Cody Buckingham, on April 27.
Geiger allegedly offered the couple $5,000 in exchange for “letting him have” Chelsea for 24 hours, according to the affidavit. The couple declined the offer but said they could find another woman for Geiger to “hang out” with, leaving the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to bring the woman to the hotel.
Buckingham said Guyton had been in their room asleep along with the girl’s sleeping grandfather, according to the affidavit. Upon returning, the parents and the woman knocked on both doors to the rooms Geiger was occupying but didn’t get an answer, so they made their way to the swimming pool area and discovered Guyton.
According to the affidavit, Geiger had been seen running from the area of the two rooms he was occupying, holding a “baby doll” in his arms. He later fled the hotel.
According to the affidavit, detectives found a “noticeable amount” of blood in one of the rooms Geiger had been occupying, as well as a pair of girls’ underwear with blood inside, girls’ capri pants and a headband and an earring that matched one found in Guyton’s ear.
When detectives turned on the television in the room, the Nicktoons channel was on, according to the affidavit.
In the other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Guyton’s family was staying in, along with gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
