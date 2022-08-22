Patrons of Geary Public Schools voted overwhelmingly against a $30.72 million bond issue to build a new school complex housing all grades.
The vote was 307-168, or 64.63% against. School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.
According to a notice on the school’s website, the new facility would have been built on the site of the current high school. Elementary and middle school/high school students were to have been kept separate, with the grades on opposite ends of the building.
Superintendent Sean Buchanan told the Watonga Republican newspaper $30.72 million would have been the maximum spent, but the district wouldn’t use all of that amount if it didn’t need to.
He also said the building would have included physical education facilities, cafeteria, library and computer labs.
He also told the Watonga Republican the bond issue would have meant a 54.67% increase in property taxes.
The current schools were built in the 1950s and 1960s and encompass more space than needed. Buchanan told the Watonga Republican the current schools compose more than 200,000 square feet, while the new facility would have been 68,000 square feet.
In the city of Watonga, residents in precincts 10, 11 and 12 voted for a proposition to authorize CenterPoint Energy Resources to lay gas pipelines on rights of way in exchange for payments of fees.
The vote was 241-80, or 75.08%, in favor.
There were few other races in Northwest Oklahoma.
Republican voters in state Senate District 26 decided who will represent the district at the state Capitol, since no Democrats filed for the office.
Incumbent Sen. Darcy Allen Jech, of Kingfisher, retained his seat by outpolling Brady Butler, of Fay, 4,186-3,819.
District 26 includes parts of Kingfisher and Custer counties, as well as all of Blaine, Caddo, Beckham and Roger Mills counties.
Blaine County Republicans chose Tracy Matli to be District 3 county commissioner. Matli defeated Allen Cowan 234-211 in the Republican primary. No other candidates filed, so Matli wins the seat.
In Grant County, Republican voters picked Max L. Hess for the District 1 county commission seat. Hess defeated David Kretchmar 140-125.
