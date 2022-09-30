ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will use funds from a recently received state grant to help pay for overtime and patrol vehicle maintenance to better access high-crime areas in the county.
Last week, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Safe Oklahoma Grant Program awarded $2 million to 58 statewide law enforcement agencies, with $30,000 going to GCSO.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said the funds will help pay overtime for deputies to patrol rural areas — Garfield County has 1,060 square-miles — where crimes such as diesel and equipment thefts occur.
"This grant is it is for overtime pay, so that way, any deputy here at the sheriff's office that would like to try to get overtime to go out and work certain areas ... past their 40 hours per week, to go out and help patrol those high-crime areas," he said.
The Safe Oklahoma Grant Program, established in 2012, is funded by annual appropriation from the state Legislature, and all sheriff's offices and other local law enforcement agencies, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.
In a press release, Attorney General John O'Connor said money from the grant will help the agencies directly target crime in their communities and pay overtime costs for officers — like the GCSO is doing — as well as upgrade antiquated technology, enhance analytical capabilities and purchase new resources.
O'Connor said there was a record number of applications this year, allowing his office "to allocate to more agencies than ever before."
"This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state," O'Connor said in the release. "My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds."
Other law enforcement agencies in the area also received funds from the grant program, including the Major ($15,000), Woods ($20,000) and Woodward ($25,000) counties sheriff's offices.
Major County Undersheriff Wes Mongold said the $15,000 will help cover the cost of a software program is used in the office's dispatch center called GeoSafe, which is a GPS-based tracking and information management system.
Neighboring agencies, including GCSO and Enid Police Department, also use Geosafe, which Mongold said is useful for multi-jurisdictional calls like a stolen vehicle and pursuit that occurred last week.
"When Garfield and Enid called us to assist, we knew exactly where they were. There was no guesswork because we could see them exactly where they were at," he said. "That's why it's crucial that we secure that funding every year (for GeoSafe)."
Mongold said it's imperative for small, rural agencies to seek out and apply for grants that will, overall, benefit the community. Rink said he is grateful for the AG's Office and Legislature for having the grant available.
"Little grants like go a long ways in the big picture," Rink said. "Grants like these for law enforcement agencies — they're a tremendous help."
