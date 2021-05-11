ENID, Okla. — The monthly Garfield County Republican Women’s meeting will be held Friday, May 14, 2021. The guest speaker will be Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, Oklahoma House District 41.
Crosswhite-Hader will discuss the legislative session and how redistricting will affect the Enid area. The meeting will begin at noon and is open to the public. A lunch will be served by Angel Delight catering through reservation. Those wishing to reserve a meal can call (580) 699-0777.
A fundraising garage sale will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at 1320 Quail Creek. Members may bring already priced items for the sale to the May meeting.
