ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Republican Women will host their monthly meeting Friday, June 11, 2021.
State Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, this month’s speaker, plans to discuss the Legislature’s redistricting plan and its effect on Northwest Oklahoma and this year's overall legislative session.
Additionally, two GCRW scholarship recipients will read their winning essays. GCRW annually awards a scholarship to a deserving high school senior and awarded two this year.
The meeting begins at noon in the YWCA meeting room, 525 S. Quincy. Those interested in GCRW can find its page — Garfield County Republican Women —on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.