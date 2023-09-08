Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s longest-running, free Shakespeare in the Park performance celebrates its 30th season this month, as Gaslight Theatre presents “Hamlet” at 8 p.m. Sept. 15-17, 2023, at Government Springs Park.
Audiences are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, camp chairs, coolers and snacks and enjoy a night of free entertainment under the stars sponsored this year by Park Avenue Thrift and Security National Bank.
“We love doing plays that … everybody loves and makes you laugh and brings people through the doors (at Gaslight),” said Frank Baker, Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors president. “But, you know, we go to the park, and we don’t charge anything. And it’s just it’s a beautiful experience: to see folks on that hill (watching the performance) and doing everything from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to something that’s just wonderfully goofy like ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’”
Throughout the years, the Gaslight performance has drawn family picnics and even formal dinners with candelabra, people putting up pickup seats on the hill overlooking the stage at Government Springs Park and everything in between, Baker said.
“And, to me, nobody beats Shakespeare. To bring that to the people for all those years, it’s just been … kind of a mission and a passion for a lot of us down there. And, of course … God bless Mary McDonald and the late Dave Abbott, for starting that.
“I think there’s always been that kind of undergirding of support for an appreciation of the arts in our community,” he said.
Special festivities are planned for audiences and alumni of the event, which began in 1994.
McDonald, who is a current member of the Gaslight board, said projects for Gaslight alumni are planned through the rest of the Gaslight season, as well.
Cast and crew members of previous Shakespeare in the Park productions are encouraged to join the alumni Facebook group and to share their memories via video. Links to the alumni group can be found on the Gaslight Theatre website at www.gaslighttheatre.org/hamlet2023.
“My dream is to get in contact with all these folks and get together at ‘Hamlet’ performances for reunion photos,” McDonald said.
For the audiences, a limited quantity of 30th anniversary programs will be available, with information on the history of Shakespeare in the Park. Special VIP picnic suites also are available for purchase. These include charcuterie by Bite Box Enid, priority seating and other treats. A limited edition 30th anniversary Shakespeare in the Park T-shirt also will be available for purchase. Those wishing information or to purchase a suite or T-shirt can go to the website.
In 1994, several members of the Gaslight board — including McDonald, Abbott, Carmen Ball and Catherine Johnston — realized Gaslight had the talent capable of presenting successful Shakespeare productions equal to those they had seen elsewhere. They chose the Government Springs Park hillside as an ideal location. Through a partnership with the city of Enid, Friends of Government Springs and local financial sponsors, the first play was presented free as a gift to the public.
The set was simple, according to a Gaslight press release, with actors performing in front of sheets and speaking into microphones on stands, but that first production of “Much Ado About Nothing” drew more than 1,200 people.
The attendance impressed the city so much that it added a performance pavilion in 1996 for theatrical use, which still is in use today for Shakespeare in the Park, as well as weddings, concerts and other events.
“Gaslight’s Shakespeare productions are unique experiences for our actors,” said McDonald, a former English literature instructor at Enid High School. “Our actors form a company. Not only do they perform roles in the plays, but these same people also put up the set and sound system and change the scenes. It’s not uncommon to find the leads (King Lear or Hamlet) setting the lights or striking the flats.”
McDonald said she believes this company involvement has become a training ground for young actors who learn how to treat all theater roles with equal respect. Many of Gaslight’s former young Shakespeare actors now work in a variety of theater and media across the state and the country.
Baker said some of today’s actors were in the Shakespeare in the Park audiences years ago.
This year’s production, “Hamlet,” is among Shakespeare’s most produced and recognizable plays.
“‘To be, or not to be,’ the image of a hand holding a skull and all that,” said Bailey Wilson, who is producing this year’s play.
Set in Denmark, Hamlet follows the story of Prince Hamlet, who is struggling with the death of his father and the remarriage of his mother. Wilson said she chose to go with traditional Shakespearean costumes and set design.
“I wanted this production to capture what most audiences would think of when they hear the word ‘Shakespeare,’ as well as give a few nods to the more modern adaptations,” Wilson said. “My cast and crew have put in the work to bring these ‘words, words, words’ to life in a way that I hope feels at once new and yet familiar.”
The milestone anniversary has received recognition from both the state of Oklahoma and the city of Enid.
“Oklahoma state Rep. Chad Caldwell was instrumental in securing citations from the state of Oklahoma and the office of the governor to celebrate our 30th anniversary,” Baker said. “We can’t thank him enough for his support of Gaslight and the arts in Enid.”
Gaslight Theatre of Enid was founded in 1966 and is one of Oklahoma’s oldest, most active community theaters. It lists its mission as providing a spectrum of high-quality theatrical entertainment to a broad audience in Enid and the surrounding communities, and to provide a setting for nonprofessional actors, directors, designers and technicians to learn and practice their art. Audition and ticket information is available on the Gaslight Theatre website, www.gaslighttheatre.org. Oklahoma Arts Council is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts. Additional information is available at arts.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.