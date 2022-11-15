The Enid News & Eagle will sponsor the Dec. 4 matinee performance of Gaslight Theatre’s “A Seussified Christmas Carol” to benefit the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
“For many years, the News & Eagle has sponsored a December Gaslight Theatre performance with all ticket sale proceeds being donated directly to the United Way,” said Cindy Allen. “This is a very substantial way for Enid New & Eagle to do our part to help the annual United Way drive. Last year’s performance was sold out and donated more than $4,000 to the United Way from ticket sales.”
“A Seussified Christmas Carol” is being directed by Carmen Ball and will feature a variety of whimsical characters portraying the characters from Charl
The show is a whimsical reinvention of Dickens' most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed
“The Dec. 4 performance is at 2 p.m., and we encourage families to bring their children to see the show,” Allen said. “Let’s fill the theater and provide much-needed funds to the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma!”
Tickets are on sale now at the Gaslight box office. They can be purchased online here https://www.showtix4u.com/events/18654 or by contacting the box office at 580-234-2307. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $18 for military and $8 for students.
