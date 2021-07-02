ENID, Okla. — Gaslight Theatre announc ed its 2021-2022 season during July’s First Friday.
Following a preview of Gaslight’s upcoming “Green Day’s American Idiot” in front of the theater, the first production revealed was William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” as Gaslight has decided to move its annual Shakespeare in the Park from June to September.
“The biggest thing is that we’re moving Shakespeare in the Park, hopefully permanently,” said Charlet Ringwald, president-elect of Gaslight’s board. “We’re going to just see how the weather treats us and try it out for the next couple of years.”
There will be a total of 12 productions this season:
• The Tempest,” directed by Alex Johnson, the annual free Shakespeare in the Park production, Sept. 10-12.
• “Fright Night,” directed by Karen Loughman, Oct. 1-2.
• “The Pillowman,” directed by Blake Recknagel, Oct. 15-17 and 22-23.
• “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast,” directed by Chad Swanson, Oct. 29-31.
• “Mary Poppins,” acted by Gaslight Teens and directed by Catina Sundvall, Dec. 3-5, 10-12 and 10-11.
• “Exit Laughing,” directed by Frank Baker, Jan. 21-23 and 28-29.
• “Clue,” a dinner theater at Stride Bank Center, directed by Charlet Ringwald, Feb. 11-12, 18-19.
• “Puss in Boots,” acted by Children’s Theatre and directed by Carmen Ball, March 25-27 and April 1-2.
• “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” directed by Tammy Berry, April 15-16 and 22-23.
• “The Importance of Being Earnest,” directed by Bailey Wilson and in collaboration with Cherokee Strip Heritage Museum at the museum, May 6-8 and 13-14.
• “The Little Mermaid,” directed by Catina Sundvall for Kids Drama Camp 2022, June 25-26.
• “Lucky Stiff,” directed by Mitch Lyon, July 15-17 and 22-24.
Audition dates for the upcoming shows will be posted on Gaslight’s website at www.gaslighttheatre.org/audition. Auditions are open to everyone, and for more information, call the box office at (580) 234-2307.
Season tickets will be available soon. Standard pricing for main stage, non-musical productions is $18 for adults, $15 for active military, $8 for students and a group of 10 or more discount at $12 each.
Musical pricing for the main stage is $20 for adults, $17 for active military, $10 for students and a group of 10 or more discount at $15 each.
Dinner theater tickets are $65, and shows in the Turpin Theatre are all $10. Gaslight also offers a package of six tickets for the price of five to any regular season show on any performance date except for dinner theater.
Ringwald said she’s excited about the shows this season for both the theater and the Enid communities.
“This year, our play selection was really careful about picking really great shows — and in my opinion, really popular shows — that you’ll hear the title of the show, and you’ll be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know that show,’” Ringwald said. “(People) will hear about a show ... and will hopefully be excited to come out and go to the theater and try live theater.”
Upcoming shows for the remainder of the 2020-21 season are: “Green Day’s American Idiot,” which will be July 23-25 and 30-31 and directed by Jason Maly, and “And,” which will be Aug. 6-7 and directed by Jersey Garrett, a Gaslight Teen.
