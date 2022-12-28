Gaslight Theatre will be hosting an improv master class hosted by professional comedian and actor Jamie Campbell.
This afternoon master class will take participants through the ins and outs of improvisational theatre. Improvisational theatre is the form of theatre, often comedy, in which most or all of what is performed is unplanned or unscripted: created spontaneously by the performers.
The class will be held Jan. 7 at Gaslight Theatre.
“Thanks to a generous grant from Park Avenue Thrift we are able to offer this workshop for just $20 per participant. Payment must be made by Friday, Jan. 7, 2023, in order to hold your spot. Payment of cash can be dropped off at the Gaslight Theatre box office or card through Venmo,” said Charlet Ringwald.
Campbell is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, screenwriter and actor. As a comedian, his solo performances have garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. A reviewer recently called his show, Big Dad Energy, "possibly the most positive stand-up act in existence." A veteran of more than 30 comedy and Fringe festivals, his performances have earned numerous accolades including Best of Fringe honors in Kansas City and Tucson, Best Stand-up or Variety Performance by San Antonio's Bexar Stage, and Chicago's Best Stand-Up Comedian by The Chicago Reader. His album, "Tell Me You’re Proud of Me," debuted at No. 1 on Amazon’s comedy charts.
Campbell's film and television work includes appearances on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and Pop TV's "Hollywood Darlings," and a starring role in the cult favorite web series "Lunch and Learn." Earlier this year, he received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film at the Sunny Side Up Film Festival for his role in "Millennial With A Cane." He has shared the stage or worked on projects with legendary names in comedy and entertainment, including Damon Wayans, Hannibal Buress, Cameron Esposito, Oscar Isaac, Chris Redd, Scott Adsit, Ty Burrell, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Alicia Keys, Tech N9ne and Dana Carvey.
His feature screenplay, "Call Me Thor," has received numerous accolades, including being named Best Feature Screenplay at a handful of festivals throughout the United States. His pilot "Gary Wakes Up" took first prize at the Lit Laughs International Comedy Film Festival, and his horror short "Dead, Baby" received first prize at this year's Fade In Awards. His short script "Mourning Sickness" is currently being produced by V-Pac Productions in the United Kingdom.
