Gaslight Theatre honored its own Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, with its annual Charlie Awards.
The awards are presented for the best individual and group performances during the show season.
Winners for the 2022-23 season were:
• Best Featured Performer for the 2022-2023 Season — Jake Krumwiede as Teddy Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace."
• Best Ensemble for the 2023-2023 Season — "Once," Jersey Garrett, Sydney Wehmeyer, Ashley McConnell, Venson Fields, Daniel Rios, McCartney Lyon, Sean Gallagher and Michael Garland.
• Outstanding Teen Performance — Dana Guinn as Satan in "A Place Called Scratch," and Mazee Bookout as Thing 1 and Lily Loughman as Thing 2 in "A Suessified Christmas Carol."
• Best Cameo Actor in a Comedy — Tim Johnson as Officer O'Hara in "Arsenic and Old Lace."
• Best Cameo Actress in a Comedy — Sisaly Hepner as Belle in "A Seussified Christmas Carol."
• Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy — Alex Johnson as Mortimer Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace."
• Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Madison Wilson as Elaine Harper in "Arsenic and Old Lace."
• Best Actor in a Comedy — Xander Singleton as Scrooge in "A Seussified Christmas Carol."
• Best Actress in a Comedy — Carmen Ball as Abby Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace."
• Best Comedy — "Arsenic and Old Lace," directed by Bailey Wilson.
• Best Cameo Actor in a Drama — Jonathan Wilson as Sheriff Buster in "Misery."
• Best Cameo Actress in a Drama — McCartney Lyon in "Macbeth."
• Best Supporting Actress in a Drama — Katie Pearce as MacDuff in "Macbeth."
• Best Actor in a Drama — Jason Ogg as Paul Sheldon in "Misery."
• Best Actress in a Drama — April Morrow-Pearson as Annie Wilkes in "Misery."
• Best Drama — "Macbeth," directed by April Morrow-Pearson.
• Best Cameo Actor in a Musical — Venson Fields as Emcee in "Once."
• Best Cameo Actress in a Musical — Sydney Wehmeyer as Ex Girlfriend in"Once."
• Best Supporting Actor in a Musical — William Day as Billy in "Once."
• Best Supporting Actress in a Musical — Renae Perry as Reza in "Once."
• Best Actor in a Musical — Jonathan Wilson as Guy in "Once."
• Best Actress in a Musical — Maddy Mae Billings and Girl in "Once."
• Best Musical — "Once," directed by Jason Maly.
• Best Special Production — "Savage in Limbo," directed and produced by Chad Swanson.
• Best Show — "Once," directed by Jason Maly.
• Gene Riggs Technical Theatre Award — Sam Coleman.
• Ron O'Neal Friend of the Theatre Award — Whitney Hall.
• Gene Nash Scholarship — Kenzie Cronkite.
• Bobbi Donaldson Teen Service Award — Lily Loughman.
• The "Toddy" — Jason Ogg and Mitch Lyon for the Costazuela Brothers in "Odd Couple: Female Version."
