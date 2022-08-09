A man, in the middle of the night, finds himself in a strange establishment. He then gets to talking to several strange characters until he finally meets the owner.
Dylan Moser, writer and director of “A Place Called Scratch,” said that’s the furthest he wanted to go in explaining the plot of the play, which is one half of a dual Gaslight Teens performance Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at the Turpin.
Moser originally wrote “A Place Called Scratch” as a story, but decided to adapt it to theater.
“There was a challenge in simply adapting it from a novel to the stage,” he said, “because anything that you write on a stage you have to show.
“There was some stuff that got cut from the story, some that got replaced, but I think it’s done a good job bringing the whole thing together.”
The other play that’s part of the dual feature is “Nuclear,” written and directed by Jacob Hassler and Mazee Bookout.
“The students are met with the proposal to speak at a banquet,” Bookout said. “They get to speak at (this) banquet in front of all these politicians and government people and everyone’s like, it’s such an important thing, what do we do? Some people are writing about grades and how they should be retired ... some are kissing the politicians’ butts, others are going against it and it’s just really what will transpire.
“There’s bribery, there’s aliens, there’s angsty teens.”
When asked what the biggest challenge was, Hassler said, “The time frame. We’ve been at it for like two to three months now.”
“Since we’re doing double shows, ‘Nuclear’ has half the week, ‘Scratch’ has the other half, so it’s kind of like we don’t have a full week to rehearse,” Bookout added. “It’s ... kind of coming from a teen’s perspective, directing your peers has kind of been a challenge, but I think we’ve done pretty good.”
Check out “A Place Called Scratch” and “Nuclear” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Turpin at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. All seating is $10 each. For more information, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
