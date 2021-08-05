ENID, Okla. — A teenaged director and her cast of 10 high school peers are bringing a one-act play to Gaslight Theatre this weekend.
Jersey Garrett, an Enid High School senior and longtime Gaslight performer, is making her directorial debut with “And,” written by Alan Haehnel.
Following a three-week rehearsal, the 30-minute show runs 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Turpin theater at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence.
In the play, Aaron, played by fellow EHS senior Teegin Hacker, copes with a life-changing experience that happened to his family by thinking about the billions of moments occurring simultaneously around the world.
As performed by actors in monologues, these moments playing through Aaron’s head range from deep, serious monologues to ones about getting a hangnail or a haircut, actor Kadee Jo Ransom said.
“There’s such a wide variety of (monologues) that everyone is interpreting them so well, so it’s really cool to see that change” in the tone of the play, Ransom said.
Garrett said the sensitive subject matter, which includes rape and thoughts of suicide, initially gave her pause when she read the play and thought to direct it as a teen-performed show.
But she said she now thinks the show will reach audiences even more because the teenagers are performing a story about teens themselves.
“They’re so relevant for teens now,” Garrett said. “So many things like this happen to teens nowadays that it’s not a shocker. … It’s really real.”
Ransom said she and the other teens said they are looking forward to this summer’s preview of the school year just around the corner.
“Because a lot of us are seniors … and so I think it was cool to get to do this right before senior year as a ‘kick-it-off,’ in a good way,” she said.
Tickets are $10 and are available at www.gaslighttheatre.org, by phone at (580) 234-2307 or at the Gaslight box office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.