The dialogue is sing-songy, the scenarios are goofy and very much tongue-in-cheek, but as I watched Gaslight Theatre’s rendition of “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” I realized I had a smile on my face pretty much the entire time.
No, this isn’t your father’s “A Christmas Carol,” but it definitely is a witty congregation of actors, familiar call-outs to both Dickens’ and Seuss characters and “Dr. Seuss-speak” that make this a very pleasant and memorable Christmas production experience for the entire family.
Directed by Carmen Ball, the cast includes 26 performers who mingle on the stage while the two narrators, Thing 1 and Thing 2, tell the story in a most delightful way. In fact, Mazee Bookout and Lily Loughman speak in perfect pitch, perfect rhyme — and most importantly — with perfect timing as they guide the audience very briskly through the story.
Of course, it wouldn’t be any kind of Christmas Carol without a Scrooge, a Marley ghost, the Cratchit family and the nephew, in this case “Bedhead Fred” played by Brendon Arnold. And in a Seussified version of Dickens’ play, there is no better Seuss character to play Scrooge than “The Grinch,” portrayed by Alexander Singleton, who complains about the “noise, noise, noise!” of Christmas.
As you know, “The Scrooge,” as he is known in this production, is paranormally visited first by his old business partner Jacob Marley, portrayed by Frank Baker. Of course, this Marley has different chains than the original — this Marley is doomed to be dressed in Elvis clothing and feathers and boas, a fashion hell expressed delightfully by Baker’s rendition of the character. Scrooge’s “chain,” he is told, is going to be three-story top hat that will be unbearable to carry in the afterlife. Oh, the horrors!
The Cratchit family, portrayed by Venson Fields, Bonnie Throckmorton and William Holloway as Little Timmy Lou Hoo are a resilient bunch, and all the children even have jobs, including Timmy Lou Hoo.
The ghosts of Past, Present and Future are played by La anie Ortiz, Ren Arnold (dressed as a present; get it?) and a miniature Darth-Vaderish-looking Baylor Thedford.
Ensemble characters, including teens and kids, play a variety of roles and are quite busy the entire production.
This production is fast-paced and funny, and the running time — including intermission — is only 1:20. It’s a perfect production for audiences of all ages. There is nothing scary about it, and children will be enthralled with the colorful characters and the action on the stage.
“A Seussified Christmas Carol” opens at 7 p.m. Friday. It will continue at 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday. Two Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. This Sunday’s performance, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. is sponsored by the Enid News & Eagle, and all ticket proceeds from Sunday will benefit United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Ticket are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at gaslighttheatre.org or by calling the box office at (580) 234-2307.
