ENID, Okla. — Main Street Enid awarded Gaslight Theatre a $10,000 Competitive Facade Renovation Reimbursement Grant with the help of History Maker donations and matching funds from Enid Regional Development Alliance and Edward Jones.
The funds have been used to renovate the facade of The Turpin at Gaslight Theatre, a project that started in 2020. For the last three years and through the pandemic, Gaslight Theatre has worked to complete the first step in its capital campaign renovations. The Turpin at Gaslight Theatre is the first out of four phases that will transform the building inside and out.
“The Main Street Enid Competitive Facade Grant has helped us revive the esthetic of the original building, while also modernizing the use and capabilities of the storefront,” said Tiffany Harvey, Gaslight capital campaign chair. “The Turpin at Gaslight Theatre has been a hidden gem in our community that we hope will now shine, thanks in part to the Main Street Enid Facade Grant. We are so very thankful for the grant and also the board’s belief in our vision from the beginning and the trust in us to revive and bring this project to fruition.”
The front wall of The Turpin at Gaslight Theatre has been moved back to its original line with new windows, including old upper windows that were exposed and replaced. Two sliding glass doors have been added that allow them to bring music, theater and other forms of art into the street. The new canopy and sign will be lit in the evenings to bring attention to the theater and to let people know the space exists. Additionally, the canopy displays “The Turpin” on the south side, so it will catch the attention of those that are traveling north on Independence.
“Gaslight Theatre has set an example for downtown Enid by improving their building and investing in the district,” said Natalie Rapp, Main Street Enid executive director. “Gaslight Theatre is a wonderful organization that showcases the talent we have in Enid. The current and future renovations will benefit not only our community, but also those who are visiting.”
Gaslight Theatre’s planned renovations cover the theater, top to bottom and front to back. For more information about the project and Gaslight’s Capital Campaign, go to bit.ly/GaslightCampaign or call the box office at (580) 234-2307.
Main Street Enid Facade Renovation Reimbursement Grants are available thanks to Edward Jones, Enid Regional Development Alliance and History Makers who have donated. The annual campaign normally runs April to June and any person can donate $100 or more. ERDA and Edward Jones match those donations up to $5,000 each, allowing Main Street Enid to grant $15,000 or more to facade renovations.
Main Street Enid offers two grants, an On-Going and a Competitive. The on-going grant can be awarded at any time during the year for awnings, window replacements, paint jobs and other small renovations up to $2,500. One competitive grant is awarded per year up to $10,000. More information can be found at www.mainstreetenid.org/history-makers.
