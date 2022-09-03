Gaslight Theatre is taking on a unique new interpretation of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy, Macbeth, for the 2022 Shakespeare in the Park. For the first time in Oklahoma history, an all-female cast spins the tale of darkness and desire.
Shakespeare in the Park is free and open to the public. The play has performances at 8 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at Government Springs Park North. Chisholm Broadband will provide hotdogs and snow cones. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the performance.
“In the 1500s, women were not allowed to take the stage alongside their male counterparts,” said director April Morrow. “Men and younger boys played the women roles. When I was conceptualizing the show, I thought why not flip the table? Shakespeare is rich with strong and brilliant male roles that women rarely get to play with, and I wanted to change that and showcase the talent of the community.”
Using modern movement and sword play, the circle spins around the three witches. Representing the darkness in all of us, the witches slither in and out of the scenes, manipulating the characters like puppets.
“The true villain of this interpretation is not Macbeth or his lady, but rather what we hide in the shadows,” Morrow said. “Is ambition a hindrance or a forward movement? Does Macbeth have autonomy of his wants and direction, or is his destiny already written? We explore this musing throughout this fresh interpretation. The audience gets to decide its own take on the narrative.”
The cast is quite large and includes more than 20 performers, some playing multiple roles. Performers include Ashley McConnell, Ginny Shipley, Savannah Hamblin, Stephanie Ezzell, Katie Pennebaker-Carmack, Adi Betz, Catina Sundvall, Lori Coleman, Rianna Gray.
April Swinnea-Ogg, Mazee Bookout, Lily Loughman, April Morrow-Pearson, Katie Pearce, Dana Guinn, Anie Ortiz, Rachel Ogg, Nora Ezell, Sisaly Hepner, Ashley McConnell, McCartney Lyon and Ashley Soechting.
Gaslight Theatre accepts donations during the show. This year, Gaslight will also provide the opportunity to donate items needed for families supported by the YWCA.
“With a female-centric production, it made sense to give back to the strong women the YWCA cultivates,” Morrow said. “We’ve provided the opportunity for women to perform the great works of the Bard in a new way, and we wanted to extend that freedom further to the real stars of the community.”
The list of items needed by the YWCA can be donated during the performances and can be found at/www.gaslighttheatre.org/macbeth.html.
The Gaslight Theatre of Enid was founded in 1966 and is one of Oklahoma’s oldest, most active community theaters. Its mission is to provide a wide spectrum of high-quality theatrical entertainment to a broad audience in Enid and the surrounding communities, and to provide a setting for nonprofessional actors, directors, designers and technicians to learn and practice their art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.