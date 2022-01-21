Jan. 21-27
EVENT [Friday]
Museum After Dark, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Behind-the-scenes views of collector's items; viewing a new special exhibit, "All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains; plus a live performance by Phil Lancaster and Alison Moore in the Village Church. Admission is regular admission cost to museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Exit Laughing,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. For tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Hennessey Friends of the Library 23rd Annual Chili Cookoff, 5:30-78 p.m., Hennessey High School cafeteria. The theme is "Super Bowl." Awards will be handed out for several categories. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12 and $15 for a family pass. Cooks need to set up at 4:30 p.m. For more info or to get signed up, call (405) 853-1332.
EVENT [Sunday]
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story,' 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Full live band performs all the group's hits, with projections of photos and original film footage. Tickets start at $35 and are available at stridebankcenter.com.
Jan. 28-Feb. 3
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Exit Laughing,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. For tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
MUSIC [Friday]
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence. Tickets start at $39. The band, in its fifth decade, is coming to Enid with hits such as "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)," "Joy to the World" and "Black and White." To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dually Noted, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. There will be a $10 cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Tuesday]
Disney Princess The Concert, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence. Performers sing and celebrate classic songs from Disney favorites. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
