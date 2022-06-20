Tickets are now available for this year’s Gaslight Drama Camp performance of “The Little Mermaid” by Kathryn Shultz Miller.
Performances will be 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
During a frightful shipwreck, a prince is tossed in the sea and rescued by a mermaid princess. When she sings him a haunting lullaby, he falls in love with the girl with the beautiful, musical voice.
Drama Camp is sponsored by Park Avenue Thrift, The Lounge and Bauman Matching Grant, as well as many more individual and business donors. A total of 41 campers began the camp on May 31 and have been working to create a perfect under the sea experience.
Directors for this year’s camp are Catina Sundvall, Angela Gallagher, Nathan Sundvall and Sylvia Earhart. Tickets can be purchased in person, at the box office, or online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65576.
Contact the box office at 580-234-2307 or visit Gaslight Theatre on Facebook.
