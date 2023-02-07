Take a trip back to the 1980s and join your favorite high school characters at prom in Gaslight Theatre’s dinner theater, Ken Davenport’s “The Awesome 80s Prom.”
Everyone has come out to Wanaget High School’s event to celebrate their senior year, from class president Michael Jay, the preppie young Republican (Alex Johnson), prom committee chair Missy Martin (Tiffany Harvey), Asian exchange student Feung Schwey (Jacob Hassler), computer geek Louis Fensterspock (Joe Malan) and the Heather cheerleaders (Kayla Elmore Beech and Jamie Wilson).
Maybe you’ll be able to get a chance to dance with head cheerleader Whitley (Bailey Wilson) or football team captain Blake Williams (Evan Chermack), or sneak an adult beverage with Joshua “Beef” Beefarowski (Chad Swanson) or Nick Fender (Matt Palmer). You’re sure to find fellow nerd and spaz Kerrie Kowalski (Erika Christner) or Swedish student Inga Swanson (Summer Brandley) somewhere near the dance floor.
Others at the 1989 prom include drama queen Dickie Harrington (Blake Recknagel), Principal Snelgrove (Christopher McDaniel) and Mrs. L (Katie Pearce). DJ Johnny J Hughes (Jonathan Wilson) is spinning fresh beats, while freshmen Lloyd and Molly (Jake Krumwiede and Riley Burnham) take photos and survey the action and even a Mystery Guest (Venson Fields) makes his appearance.
“This year, we’re doing something very different for our annual dinner theater fundraiser,” said Charlet Ringwald, director of the show. “A part of our vision is to push the limits with innovation and creativity and this show has really pushed the cast and crew. We are so thankful to Park Avenue Thrift for providing funds for a master class for our cast by comedian Jamie Campbell.”
“The Awesome 80s Prom” also features music by “The Legwarmers” (Cathy Nulph, Jodie Sanchez, Billy Beck, Kristi Browne, Jason Carris, Kelly Killam, Arik Prince and Kegan Tuohy), sponsored by Rick’s Pharmacy and Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home and Crematory.
The show will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11 and 17-18, at the Stride Center Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner and pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, costume contest, and you can vote for prom king and prom queen.
Tickets are $75 with dinner or $25 for show only and can be purchased at gaslighttheatre.org or at the box office, 221 N. Independence, or by calling (580) 234-2307. Dinner tickets must be purchased 48 hours in advance of show.
