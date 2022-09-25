Enid Fire Department

ENID, Okla. — Two houses were evacuated Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, after an explosion and fire at a natural gas booster station near 16th and Breckinridge Road.

The explosion ignited gas around 11 p.m., according to North Enid Police Chief James Logsdon.

Mustang Gas workers came out and shut down the booster and burned off the remaining gas in the line, he said.

Kent Reim lives in one of the houses that was evacuated. He evacuated with his wife and daughter, who lives next door.

“There was a loud boom like a jumbo jet taking off,” Reim said. “I could feel the extreme heat on the house.”

The evacuation period lasted from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Logsdon said.

Enid Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Enid and North Enid police responded to the incident.

Breckenridge Road was closed until the fire burned out, Logsdon said.

