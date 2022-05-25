ENID, Okla. — Garfield County’s 25th annual Relay for Life fundraiser will be held June 3.
Held in conjunction with Main Street Enid’s First Friday, Relay for Life of Garfield County, raising funds for the American Cancer Society, will kick off with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. on the downtown Square and will last until 10 p.m.
Relay for Life honors everyone who has been affected by cancer and shows patients and their caregivers and supporters that cancer “doesn’t just stop at their doctors’ offices,” said Cece Sanchez, event chair of this year’s Relay for Life of Garfield County.
“We have a big community of patients that are fighting cancer,” Sanchez said, “so we want them to know that it’s just not going to their doctors and getting their infusions. It’s also us backing them, and caregivers, all the way.”
All community members are welcome to attend Relay for Life, which also will feature music, games and food available for purchase, according to a press release.
Ten teams will set up “campsites” with board game themes, like Operation and Twister, that will have family-friendly activities available.
Cancer survivors will receive goodie bags and T-shirts and also are invited to take part in a “victory lap” around the Square, according to the release. Members of the Relay for Life teams will follow them and walk around the Square throughout the evening.
Once it gets dark, a ceremony paying tribute to those affected by cancer will be held.
Luminarias can be purchased at the event for $5 in honor of those who have survived their battles with cancer and those who are still fighting; and in memory of those who have “courageously battled the disease but lost,” the release states.
The luminarias will be kept burning through the night to represent the healing power of the community and the importance of funding to find a cure, according to the release.
“You can put luminarias in memory of or in honor of somebody, and then they’ll light up the walkway when the sun goes down,” Sanchez said.
All of the funds raised at Relay for Life will go toward the ACS to support research, education, advocacy and service. Relay for Life of Garfield County has a fundraising goal of $20,000.
People are welcome to walk in support, donate to the cause or do both.
For more information, to sign up or to make an online donation, visit www.relayforlife.org/garfieldcook.
