Garfield County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open all day this weekend for both the second round of school staff vaccinations and general walk-in appointments.
The Health Department’s clinic at Oakwood Mall will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Teachers and staff in pre-K-12 educational institutions in Garfield County such as Enid Public Schools are expected to attend Saturday’s clinic to receive the required booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.
Maggie Jackson, with the county Health Department, said the clinic also would be taking general appointments on both days for county residents currently eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
This includes anyone in phases 1, 2 and 3, according to the state Department of Health’s rollout plan.
All Oklahoma residents 16 and older will be eligible officially starting Monday.
“We are really looking forward to being able to serve any Oklahoman that wants a vaccine without any barriers,” Jackson said Wednesday. “It feels like a great milestone.”
