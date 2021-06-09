ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Undersheriff Shawna Cornish-Pitman has resigned from her position.
According to Sheriff Cory Rink, Cornish-Pitman, who was sworn in as undersheriff on Jan. 4, left the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office “on her own terms” as of Monday.
Rink said “things didn’t work out” and expressed how highly he thought of Cornish-Pitman.
“She and I have known each other a long time, and we’re really good friends,” Rink said. “This is a pretty stressful job, and that’s where I think a lot of this is from is just because there’s so much stress in this job, especially being the undersheriff and sheriff … She’s just a really good person.”
Rink said the sheriff’s office will be in the process of finding a new undersheriff.
The News & Eagle reached out to Cornish-Pitman for a comment but did not hear back by press time.
A Waukomis native, Cornish-Pitman started as a dispatcher-jailer with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. After three years, she moved from dispatch to uniformed service as a deputy.
She worked her way up over the next several years from patrol to investigations, and to become the department’s first forensic investigator. From 2006 to 2011 she was the sheriff’s chief criminal investigator, under then-Sheriff Bill Winchester.
In 2011, she went to serve as an investigator for the Oklahoma State Board of Pet Breeders, and when legislative action dissolved that board, she went to serve as a deputy with Canadian County, where she remained until being tapped as undersheriff by Rink.
“Cory and I have worked together for a long time, and it meant a lot to me when he reached out to me to be his undersheriff,” Cornish-Pitman said at Rink announced her appointment in November 2020. “I love the sheriff’s office, and I’m looking forward to getting in there and making some changes for the better, and starting to do what we know how to do.”
In selecting his undersheriff, Rink said in November he was looking for someone who shared his passion for serving the public.
“She’s an excellent deputy with great people skills, and she’s a great investigator,” Rink said. “She does a fantastic job, and I wanted an undersheriff who has those qualities, especially the people skills, and who is invested in the community. We share a vision of what we want the sheriff’s office to be — to be in the community and serve the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.