Five Garfield County students recently were honored by Oklahoma State University with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the Ferguson College of Agriculture and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
“We are fortunate to have many students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture who are actively engaged and impacting others,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson's associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience and celebrate the contributions they have made to our college and departments. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their investment in these students and their development.”
The 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and hometowns include:
Colby Conner, Enid, biochemistry and molecular biology: Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship
Braden Hesisler, Enid, agribusiness: Long’s FFA and 4-H Achievement Scholarship, Joseph Fleming Memorial State Officers Scholarship, and Martha Burger Endowed FFA Leadership Scholarship
Stella Hensley, Enid, environmental science: Joseph Fleming Memorial Environmental Science Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship
Karsen Jones, Garber, agribusiness: Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
Lane Loesch, Douglas, biochemistry and molecular biology: Long’s FFA and 4-H Achievement Scholarship
