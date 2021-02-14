Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink is advising residents to be aware of a scammer claiming to be a sergeant with the sheriff’s office and asking for money.
According to a Facebook post from Laura Deckard Dobbins, a person claiming to be “Sgt. Brian Sutton” with the sheriff’s office called her around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to let her know she had been issued two citations that would escalate to warrants if she didn’t take care of them.
Dobbins thought it was a scam but said the caller sounded legitimate.
Rink said no one with the name “Brian Sutton” has ever worked for the sheriff’s office, and that this is indeed a scam.
“Sutton” claimed Dobbins had signed for subpoena Dec. 29 and then had not shown up for court. Dobbins asked the caller many questions such as who signed for the subpoena, his badge number and who his supervisor was, and he had answers for all of them or said he was “under a gag order and could not discuss” it.
The caller originally called from (580) 258-9254, but Dobbins said the caller hung up and called her from his “desk phone.” When Dobbins googled the second number, it showed up as coming from the sheriff’s office.
The caller told Dobbins she needed to go to the station and pay $2,000 per citation, and if she didn’t turn herself in, they would send someone to her house to arrest her.
Dobbins hung up and called the sheriff’s office herself and told the dispatcher about the call. The dispatcher asked her if it was “Sgt. Sutton” and told her it was a scam.
“The sheriff’s office is not going to call you asking for money over the phone,” Rink said. “What this guy is doing — he’s trying to get people to go and purchase a money bank card. We are not going to ask anybody to go purchase those items and pay for warrants over the phone like that.”
Rink said there are many different scams out there and that a lot of callers sound convincing, like Dobbins’ caller did. Rink said if anybody has questions or concerns about these scams, they can call the sheriff’s office at (580) 237-0244.
The sheriff’s office will do its best to investigate, Rink said, but these scams are difficult to trace, and the sheriff’s office doesn’t have the technology and equipment necessary.
Rink said residents can report these scams to the Federal Trade Commission.
