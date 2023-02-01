ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink joined a growing list of state law enforcement officials in saying he will not have his deputies enforce a new federal regulation on pistols with stabilizing braces.
"The Garfield County Sheriff's Office stands with all Sheriff's Offices and Law Enforcement Agencies in defense of our rights," Rink said in a letter posted on the Garfield County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and dated Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2023. "We will not take action relating to ATF Rule 2021R-08R, as it is a 'rule' implemented by the Department of Justice and not a law enacted by Congress, unless the weapon is used in the commission of a crime."
He cited the Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary Act as justification.
The law states: "It shall be the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies of this state to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and to bear arms within the borders of this state and to protect these rights from the infringement provided under the provisions of this act."
As such, the sheriff's office "will not enforce any 'rule' established by the Department of Justice that violates citizens' rights," Rink said.
Several other sheriffs in Oklahoma have adopted similar stances, including those in Oklahoma, Logan and Payne counties.
“If a Payne County Deputy encounters someone possessing a firearm with a stabilizing pistol brace and that citizen is not in the commission of a crime, then no action will be taken in regards to this most recent (Department of Justice) rule,” Payne County Joe Harper said. “If they are using this firearm in the commission of a crime then they will be arrested and prosecuted per Oklahoma law.”
On Tuesday, the regulation came under court challenges in Texas.
Two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Texas against the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s.
The cases argue that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer,” according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of three veterans by the conservative Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
They said in the lawsuit the new rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forces owners into “unthinkable choices” of removing the brace, submitting to a national registry or opening themselves up to possible charges.
“The new rule unlawfully usurps Congressional authority by significantly expanding the definition of ‘rifle’ under federal law and, with it, imposes potential criminal liability on millions of Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights,” the lawsuit argues. A decade ago, the ATF found that the braces did not make guns similar to short-barreled rifles.
The group Firearms Policy Coalition also challenged the new rule in another lawsuit filed in Texas.
At least three million guns with stabilizing braces are in circulation in the U.S., according to the ATF. Other estimates place the number much higher, the suit claims. The plaintiffs are asking the court to block enforcement of the rule.
The regulation was one of several steps Biden announced in 2021 after a man using a stabilizing brace killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. A stabilizing brace was also used in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that left nine people dead in 2019.
The agency declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. The rule has drawn pushback from gun-rights groups since its proposal.
Stabilizing braces transform a pistol into a weapon that’s powerful and easy to conceal, Attorney General Merrick Garland said when he announced the rule earlier this month. Originally developed for disabled veterans, the accessories became a loophole exploited by gunmakers to make weapons more deadly, gun-control groups said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
