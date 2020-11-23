ENID, Okla. — Garfield County saw a record 134 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday, as the state increased its count by 3,544, and 10 more deaths, including a Woodward man, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"It is the highest that we've had in new cases per day," said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
"I think this being before Thanksgiving is a concern," said Jackson, who added that officials are not pointing at any single event since Halloween for a reason behind increased numbers.
"It's continued community spread," she said, pointing to such activities as close-contact eating and drinking around large groups of people without masks and family gatherings where individuals let their guards down. "There hasn't been one targeted place."
That could change this week, she said.
"I think all we can anticipate is even more increases after Thanksgiving."
Eighty-five percent of Monday's case increases in Garfield County came from Enid residents, according to the OSDH data.
The additional cases pushed the overall number of COVID-19 cases to 3,488 in the county, with 642 of those active, a single day increase of more than 100. About 5.71% of the overall county population has tested positive.
The increase already puts Garfield County past the 50 daily new cases per 100,000 average that triggers Enid Public Schools to go to a distance-learning model for another two weeks, which would delay a possible return to in-person education until Dec. 14, the last week of school before Christmas break. Officials with the district normally make an announcement at the end of the week when the official average is released by OSDH but may do so on Monday after the week-long holiday break, according to a district spokeswoman.
Currently, the district is in a distance-learning model until at least Dec. 7, according to officials on Friday.
Jackson said that before distance-learning at Enid schools, about 8-10% of the active cases were somehow associated with the district, based on numbers provided by EPS and the OSDH.
But while closing in-person education may help keep the numbers in check somewhat, there are drawbacks.
"Yes, we may see a reduction in cases, but that is a big burden for parents of students to carry," Jackson said. "We need the rest of the community to carry that burden as well."
She said working with schools, organizations and businesses about ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 while continuing contributions to the community has been a silver lining to the virus.
"I am continuing to remain positive that there is communication," she said.
Daily OSDH update
The statewide 2% increase Monday brought the overall number of cases to 177,874, with 33,844 active, a single-day increase of 1,460, and 142,381 recovered, including 2,069 since Sunday's OSDH report.
There have been 1,649 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Twelve of the 15 deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older age group: two men and a woman from Oklahoma County; two Tulsa County men; men from Cleveland, Garvin, Nowata, Seminole and Woodward counties and women from Craig and Stephens counties. Deaths also were a Tulsa County man and a Creek County woman in the 50-64 age group and a Pottawatomie County woman in the 36-49 age group.
Of the overall 1,649 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,329 have been 65 and older and 252 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 52 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 934, than women, 715, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,368 on Monday, an increase of 348 since Friday's OSDH Executive Report. Of those, 1,505 were in hospitals, with 450 in intensive care, as of Friday evening.
In Enid on Monday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 21 patients positive for COVID-19, and one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients and two new deaths.
Northwest Oklahoma
Northwest Oklahoma county COVID-19 case increases on Monday also included 64 in Noble, 43 in Woodward, 31 in Major, 16 each in Blaine and Kingfisher, eight in Alfalfa, seven in Woods and five in Grant, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,488 cases, 2,813 recovered, 642 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,728 cases, 1,488 recovered, 233 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 817 cases, 679 recovered, 132 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 446 cases, 297 recovered, 145 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 438 cases, 263 recovered, 174 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 430 cases, 299 recovered, 129 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Blaine with 338 cases, 265 recovered, 71 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 293 cases, 154 recovered and 139 active;
• Grant with 193 cases, 152 recovered, 43 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.
