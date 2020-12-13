ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 115 and three more deaths were reported in Enid by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,332 cases of the virus, with 22 more deaths, including those in Garfield County, the OSDH reported.
There have been 2,064 deaths in Oklahoma in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, according to OSDH data.
A death from Aline in Alfalfa County in Northwest Oklahoma also was reported. Other counties of residence were six from Oklahoma, two each from Grady, Rogers and Tulsa and one each from Atoka, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Noble and Sequoyah counties.
Of those deaths, 19 were in the 65 and older age range and three were in the 50-64 age group. There were 12 men and 10 women. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.
The 1.9% increase took the overall case total to 237,668, with 35,092 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,952, and 200,512 recovered, including 2,358 since Saturday’s data, according to OSDH.
Sunday’s gain took Garfield County to 4,627 total cases, with 584 of those active and 4,003 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 4,176 cases have been in Enid, with 518 active, an increase of 82, and 3,620 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 51 in Woodward, 21 in Alfalfa, 19 in Blaine, 18 in Noble, 17 in Kingfisher, 15 in Grant, six in Major and five in Woods, according to the OSDH.
State update
There have been 125,043 Oklahoma women and 112,488 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 137 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,367 in the 0-4 age group, 24,901 in the 5-17 age group, 77,132 in the 18-35 age group, 51,751 in the 36-49 age group, 45,203 in the 50-64 age group and 34,290 in the 65 and older age group. There were 24 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,064 deaths in the state, 1,663 have been 65 and older and 317 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 65 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,153, than women, 911, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 373 in Oklahoma; 312 in Tulsa; 138 in Cleveland; 76 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 46 in Comanche; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 40 in Garfield; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 32 in Grady; 28 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 27 in Kay; 25 each in Bryan, Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 21 each in Mayes and Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Jefferson; and one in Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,166 cases, 1,969 recovered, 189 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 1,111 cases, 976 recovered, 128 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 759 cases, 581 recovered, 173 active and five deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 700 cases, 549 recovered, 148 active and three deaths from Alva;
• Major with 620 cases, 584 recovered, 82 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;
• Alfalfa with 610 cases, 398 recovered and 210 active and two death, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;
• Blaine with 536 cases, 438 recovered, 96 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Grant with 280 cases, 224 recovered, 51 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,961 cases, with 1,705 recovered and 24 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,161 cases, with 1,870 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 40 deaths in Garfield County, with 38 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Oklahoma per county 12.13.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|49009
|373
|40721
|2020-12-13
|TULSA
|39625
|312
|33889
|2020-12-13
|CLEVELAND
|15540
|138
|13298
|2020-12-13
|CANADIAN
|8643
|41
|7465
|2020-12-13
|COMANCHE
|5785
|46
|5004
|2020-12-13
|MUSKOGEE
|5306
|42
|4209
|2020-12-13
|ROGERS
|5034
|76
|4186
|2020-12-13
|PAYNE
|4992
|24
|4362
|2020-12-13
|GARFIELD
|4627
|40
|4003
|2020-12-13
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4441
|25
|3747
|2020-12-13
|WAGONER
|3364
|41
|2905
|2020-12-13
|GRADY
|3287
|32
|2852
|2020-12-13
|CREEK
|3257
|55
|2716
|2020-12-13
|BRYAN
|3255
|25
|2804
|2020-12-13
|MCCLAIN
|2977
|20
|2562
|2020-12-13
|LE FLORE
|2919
|28
|2560
|2020-12-13
|CHEROKEE
|2895
|13
|2251
|2020-12-13
|TEXAS
|2726
|13
|2452
|2020-12-13
|CUSTER
|2503
|19
|2118
|2020-12-13
|MCCURTAIN
|2499
|48
|2215
|2020-12-13
|WASHINGTON
|2471
|51
|2100
|2020-12-13
|PONTOTOC
|2421
|16
|2046
|2020-12-13
|KAY
|2413
|27
|1975
|2020-12-13
|OSAGE
|2403
|21
|2061
|2020-12-13
|CADDO
|2392
|37
|1981
|2020-12-13
|DELAWARE
|2338
|39
|1916
|2020-12-13
|PITTSBURG
|2291
|23
|1942
|2020-12-13
|STEPHENS
|2227
|20
|1810
|2020-12-13
|WOODWARD
|2166
|8
|1969
|2020-12-13
|JACKSON
|2157
|35
|1896
|2020-12-13
|OTTAWA
|2109
|25
|1783
|2020-12-13
|CARTER
|2100
|16
|1760
|2020-12-13
|OKMULGEE
|2099
|25
|1791
|2020-12-13
|SEQUOYAH
|2049
|16
|1789
|2020-12-13
|LOGAN
|2010
|5
|1601
|2020-12-13
|MAYES
|1951
|21
|1612
|2020-12-13
|GARVIN
|1833
|18
|1617
|2020-12-13
|LINCOLN
|1723
|28
|1400
|2020-12-13
|BECKHAM
|1640
|18
|1377
|2020-12-13
|ADAIR
|1482
|13
|1148
|2020-12-13
|SEMINOLE
|1456
|15
|1231
|2020-12-13
|OKFUSKEE
|1181
|15
|1023
|2020-12-13
|CRAIG
|1176
|4
|952
|2020-12-13
|KINGFISHER
|1111
|7
|976
|2020-12-13
|MCINTOSH
|1038
|14
|820
|2020-12-13
|ATOKA
|1030
|2
|881
|2020-12-13
|MARSHALL
|945
|4
|799
|2020-12-13
|MURRAY
|862
|6
|676
|2020-12-13
|CHOCTAW
|822
|6
|710
|2020-12-13
|PAWNEE
|770
|9
|620
|2020-12-13
|NOBLE
|759
|5
|581
|2020-12-13
|LOVE
|727
|1
|627
|2020-12-13
|HASKELL
|715
|7
|626
|2020-12-13
|WOODS
|700
|3
|549
|2020-12-13
|HUGHES
|684
|8
|586
|2020-12-13
|JOHNSTON
|646
|5
|536
|2020-12-13
|MAJOR
|620
|4
|534
|2020-12-13
|ALFALFA
|610
|2
|398
|2020-12-13
|WASHITA
|581
|3
|474
|2020-12-13
|BLAINE
|536
|2
|438
|2020-12-13
|NOWATA
|511
|6
|429
|2020-12-13
|KIOWA
|478
|8
|382
|2020-12-13
|PUSHMATAHA
|467
|6
|422
|2020-12-13
|TILLMAN
|456
|8
|352
|2020-12-13
|LATIMER
|376
|4
|320
|2020-12-13
|COAL
|363
|3
|309
|2020-12-13
|DEWEY
|346
|2
|247
|2020-12-13
|COTTON
|345
|7
|269
|2020-12-13
|GREER
|328
|8
|276
|2020-12-13
|JEFFERSON
|318
|2
|248
|2020-12-13
|HARPER
|317
|2
|257
|2020-12-13
|GRANT
|280
|5
|224
|2020-12-13
|BEAVER
|272
|2
|226
|2020-12-13
|ELLIS
|268
|0
|227
|2020-12-13
|ROGER MILLS
|225
|6
|166
|2020-12-13
|HARMON
|185
|0
|120
|2020-12-13
|114
|0
|29
|2020-12-13
|CIMARRON
|91
|0
|79
|2020-12-13
Oklahoma per city 12.13.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|37095
|297
|31063
|2020-12-13
|TULSA
|24182
|200
|20931
|2020-12-13
|EDMOND
|9179
|55
|7617
|2020-12-13
|BROKEN ARROW
|8149
|72
|6900
|2020-12-13
|NORMAN
|7919
|78
|6827
|2020-12-13
|OTHER***
|4750
|26
|4043
|2020-12-13
|YUKON
|4553
|15
|3893
|2020-12-13
|ENID
|4176
|38
|3620
|2020-12-13
|LAWTON
|3982
|35
|3403
|2020-12-13
|STILLWATER
|3800
|12
|3389
|2020-12-13
|MOORE
|3359
|22
|2748
|2020-12-13
|CLAREMORE
|3115
|61
|2551
|2020-12-13
|SHAWNEE
|2748
|21
|2302
|2020-12-13
|MUSKOGEE
|2588
|33
|1986
|2020-12-13
|OWASSO
|2586
|7
|2157
|2020-12-13
|TAHLEQUAH
|2102
|8
|1619
|2020-12-13
|GUYMON
|2045
|13
|1851
|2020-12-13
|ADA
|2002
|11
|1690
|2020-12-13
|BARTLESVILLE
|1991
|45
|1710
|2020-12-13
|DURANT
|1934
|13
|1668
|2020-12-13
|ALTUS
|1823
|33
|1617
|2020-12-13
|PONCA CITY
|1775
|14
|1455
|2020-12-13
|BIXBY
|1705
|10
|1458
|2020-12-13
|ARDMORE
|1622
|11
|1360
|2020-12-13
|MCALESTER
|1622
|21
|1386
|2020-12-13
|EL RENO
|1597
|9
|1408
|2020-12-13
|SAND SPRINGS
|1584
|13
|1358
|2020-12-13
|JENKS
|1571
|13
|1371
|2020-12-13
|SAPULPA
|1537
|24
|1287
|2020-12-13
|TAFT
|1526
|2
|1302
|2020-12-13
|CHICKASHA
|1471
|18
|1250
|2020-12-13
|MUSTANG
|1446
|12
|1243
|2020-12-13
|DUNCAN
|1398
|12
|1152
|2020-12-13
|GUTHRIE
|1252
|2
|947
|2020-12-13
|MIAMI
|1212
|17
|1034
|2020-12-13
|BETHANY
|1207
|9
|1003
|2020-12-13
|BLANCHARD
|1205
|7
|1027
|2020-12-13
|CHOCTAW
|1195
|9
|1000
|2020-12-13
|CLINTON
|1183
|7
|1023
|2020-12-13
|COLLINSVILLE
|1104
|5
|904
|2020-12-13
|WOODWARD
|1049
|5
|890
|2020-12-13
|WEATHERFORD
|1042
|9
|860
|2020-12-13
|STILWELL
|1020
|11
|752
|2020-12-13
|VINITA
|961
|3
|782
|2020-12-13
|ELK CITY
|950
|8
|776
|2020-12-13
|FORT SUPPLY
|915
|2
|904
|2020-12-13
|BROKEN BOW
|906
|27
|801
|2020-12-13
|COWETA
|902
|15
|759
|2020-12-13
|GROVE
|883
|29
|723
|2020-12-13
|POTEAU
|870
|7
|762
|2020-12-13
|IDABEL
|863
|14
|774
|2020-12-13
|SKIATOOK
|854
|8
|734
|2020-12-13
|PURCELL
|840
|9
|724
|2020-12-13
|SALLISAW
|839
|6
|735
|2020-12-13
|OKMULGEE
|838
|13
|701
|2020-12-13
|ANADARKO
|833
|14
|677
|2020-12-13
|GLENPOOL
|828
|8
|713
|2020-12-13
|LEXINGTON
|803
|7
|699
|2020-12-13
|ATOKA
|803
|1
|698
|2020-12-13
|TUTTLE
|775
|6
|693
|2020-12-13
|SEMINOLE
|765
|9
|654
|2020-12-13
|NEWCASTLE
|731
|5
|636
|2020-12-13
|PRYOR CREEK
|722
|11
|587
|2020-12-13
|MCLOUD
|655
|2
|581
|2020-12-13
|TECUMSEH
|655
|1
|547
|2020-12-13
|ALVA
|634
|3
|492
|2020-12-13
|NOBLE
|633
|6
|520
|2020-12-13
|CUSHING
|630
|4
|512
|2020-12-13
|PAULS VALLEY
|625
|5
|548
|2020-12-13
|WAGONER
|610
|9
|498
|2020-12-13
|HOMINY
|609
|2
|555
|2020-12-13
|MADILL
|608
|2
|533
|2020-12-13
|PIEDMONT
|607
|5
|524
|2020-12-13
|HENRYETTA
|589
|9
|508
|2020-12-13
|SAYRE
|578
|10
|515
|2020-12-13
|SULPHUR
|567
|5
|442
|2020-12-13
|HARRAH
|567
|5
|432
|2020-12-13
|BOLEY
|545
|7
|520
|2020-12-13
|HUGO
|538
|5
|462
|2020-12-13
|MARLOW
|535
|3
|409
|2020-12-13
|JAY
|530
|2
|443
|2020-12-13
|MARIETTA
|507
|0
|433
|2020-12-13
|EUFAULA
|491
|8
|374
|2020-12-13
|CHECOTAH
|490
|6
|398
|2020-12-13
|FORT GIBSON
|475
|5
|358
|2020-12-13
|BRISTOW
|462
|11
|373
|2020-12-13
|STIGLER
|452
|6
|385
|2020-12-13
|KINGFISHER
|450
|1
|385
|2020-12-13
|MULDROW
|439
|3
|383
|2020-12-13
|HOLDENVILLE
|432
|4
|387
|2020-12-13
|HELENA
|423
|1
|230
|2020-12-13
|LINDSAY
|417
|4
|363
|2020-12-13
|HEAVENER
|412
|8
|349
|2020-12-13
|CHANDLER
|406
|11
|325
|2020-12-13
|CATOOSA
|401
|6
|335
|2020-12-13
|CALERA
|395
|1
|336
|2020-12-13
|OKEMAH
|391
|5
|299
|2020-12-13
|SPIRO
|390
|1
|348
|2020-12-13
|FAIRVIEW
|387
|2
|339
|2020-12-13
|HENNESSEY
|372
|2
|328
|2020-12-13
|WEWOKA
|372
|3
|311
|2020-12-13
|WARR ACRES
|369
|1
|324
|2020-12-13
|LOCUST GROVE
|367
|0
|308
|2020-12-13
|SPENCER
|363
|5
|290
|2020-12-13
|MIDWEST CITY
|355
|9
|286
|2020-12-13
|CACHE
|351
|2
|290
|2020-12-13
|ELGIN
|349
|3
|304
|2020-12-13
|AFTON
|344
|2
|295
|2020-12-13
|CLEVELAND
|344
|5
|282
|2020-12-13
|PERRY
|333
|3
|212
|2020-12-13
|HINTON
|332
|0
|309
|2020-12-13
|KINGSTON
|328
|2
|260
|2020-12-13
|JONES
|324
|2
|255
|2020-12-13
|MANNFORD
|323
|5
|274
|2020-12-13
|PRAGUE
|322
|1
|274
|2020-12-13
|MOUNDS
|318
|6
|267
|2020-12-13
|CHELSEA
|316
|5
|254
|2020-12-13
|MEEKER
|312
|13
|253
|2020-12-13
|SALINA
|311
|2
|251
|2020-12-13
|DEL CITY
|306
|0
|252
|2020-12-13
|TISHOMINGO
|301
|3
|256
|2020-12-13
|SPERRY
|300
|2
|256
|2020-12-13
|NOWATA
|299
|5
|253
|2020-12-13
|VIAN
|298
|3
|262
|2020-12-13
|FREDERICK
|296
|7
|231
|2020-12-13
|BLACKWELL
|288
|4
|220
|2020-12-13
|INOLA
|286
|3
|242
|2020-12-13
|PERKINS
|283
|3
|223
|2020-12-13
|COALGATE
|275
|3
|234
|2020-12-13
|PAWHUSKA
|270
|3
|224
|2020-12-13
|CARNEGIE
|266
|5
|211
|2020-12-13
|WYNNEWOOD
|265
|2
|224
|2020-12-13
|WASHINGTON
|264
|0
|240
|2020-12-13
|DAVIS
|261
|0
|209
|2020-12-13
|HULBERT
|260
|2
|215
|2020-12-13
|CHOUTEAU
|256
|6
|217
|2020-12-13
|OOLOGAH
|255
|2
|217
|2020-12-13
|PAWNEE
|254
|1
|200
|2020-12-13
|ANTLERS
|253
|6
|226
|2020-12-13
|APACHE
|246
|2
|184
|2020-12-13
|HOOKER
|243
|0
|207
|2020-12-13
|DEWEY
|243
|1
|209
|2020-12-13
|WESTVILLE
|242
|2
|212
|2020-12-13
|STRATFORD
|234
|0
|215
|2020-12-13
|HASKELL
|233
|1
|200
|2020-12-13
|NICHOLS HILLS
|227
|0
|200
|2020-12-13
|MANGUM
|226
|8
|190
|2020-12-13
|POCOLA
|223
|3
|195
|2020-12-13
|ROLAND
|223
|1
|205
|2020-12-13
|COMANCHE
|217
|4
|182
|2020-12-13
|MORRIS
|216
|0
|198
|2020-12-13
|STROUD
|214
|1
|177
|2020-12-13
|COLCORD
|214
|1
|166
|2020-12-13
|TALIHINA
|212
|6
|185
|2020-12-13
|WISTER
|211
|1
|180
|2020-12-13
|BEGGS
|206
|3
|172
|2020-12-13
|WATONGA
|205
|0
|167
|2020-12-13
|NEWKIRK
|205
|1
|172
|2020-12-13
|WALTERS
|200
|2
|161
|2020-12-13
|VALLIANT
|200
|3
|178
|2020-12-13
|KONAWA
|200
|2
|160
|2020-12-13
|KANSAS
|199
|4
|158
|2020-12-13
|LUTHER
|190
|3
|151
|2020-12-13
|COMMERCE
|189
|2
|149
|2020-12-13
|HOBART
|188
|3
|158
|2020-12-13
|MEAD
|187
|1
|159
|2020-12-13
|GORE
|185
|3
|149
|2020-12-13
|WILBURTON
|183
|2
|150
|2020-12-13
|CADDO
|182
|1
|164
|2020-12-13
|NEW CORDELL
|178
|0
|150
|2020-12-13
|WYANDOTTE
|177
|1
|158
|2020-12-13
|MINCO
|176
|0
|154
|2020-12-13
|LONE GROVE
|173
|1
|147
|2020-12-13
|FAIRLAND
|171
|1
|144
|2020-12-13
|COLBERT
|168
|7
|141
|2020-12-13
|HOWE
|168
|0
|152
|2020-12-13
|WELLSTON
|167
|0
|135
|2020-12-13
|BILLINGS
|164
|1
|158
|2020-12-13
|TONKAWA
|163
|6
|132
|2020-12-13
|ARCADIA
|163
|0
|124
|2020-12-13
|HOLLIS
|160
|0
|107
|2020-12-13
|LAVERNE
|159
|0
|132
|2020-12-13
|HARTSHORNE
|158
|0
|133
|2020-12-13
|BLAIR
|157
|0
|129
|2020-12-13
|BOKCHITO
|157
|1
|137
|2020-12-13
|FLETCHER
|153
|2
|126
|2020-12-13
|ELMORE CITY
|150
|3
|132
|2020-12-13
|WARNER
|150
|0
|108
|2020-12-13
|KIEFER
|149
|1
|131
|2020-12-13
|QUAPAW
|148
|2
|124
|2020-12-13
|PORUM
|146
|2
|115
|2020-12-13
|WAURIKA
|146
|0
|108
|2020-12-13
|MAYSVILLE
|143
|4
|126
|2020-12-13
|TEXHOMA
|142
|0
|122
|2020-12-13
|KELLYVILLE
|142
|2
|114
|2020-12-13
|BEAVER
|141
|1
|119
|2020-12-13
|HYDRO
|140
|2
|116
|2020-12-13
|HAWORTH
|140
|2
|131
|2020-12-13
|WILSON
|140
|1
|124
|2020-12-13
|TALALA
|139
|1
|106
|2020-12-13
|OKARCHE
|138
|4
|129
|2020-12-13
|PORTER
|135
|1
|108
|2020-12-13
|BINGER
|134
|10
|110
|2020-12-13
|BARNSDALL
|134
|3
|113
|2020-12-13
|KEOTA
|134
|0
|127
|2020-12-13
|DRUMRIGHT
|133
|2
|106
|2020-12-13
|ADAIR
|133
|1
|100
|2020-12-13
|PADEN
|132
|0
|106
|2020-12-13
|FORT COBB
|130
|0
|121
|2020-12-13
|ALLEN
|130
|2
|99
|2020-12-13
|SHATTUCK
|130
|0
|112
|2020-12-13
|WAYNE
|129
|1
|109
|2020-12-13
|WRIGHT CITY
|128
|0
|108
|2020-12-13
|GOODWELL
|127
|0
|116
|2020-12-13
|EARLSBORO
|125
|0
|106
|2020-12-13
|STONEWALL
|124
|1
|110
|2020-12-13
|BUFFALO
|121
|2
|97
|2020-12-13
|CASHION
|120
|0
|99
|2020-12-13
|CRESCENT
|120
|1
|103
|2020-12-13
|RUSH SPRINGS
|118
|0
|98
|2020-12-13
|CYRIL
|117
|2
|101
|2020-12-13
|MOORELAND
|116
|1
|99
|2020-12-13
|RED ROCK
|116
|1
|101
|2020-12-13
|CEMENT
|114
|0
|94
|2020-12-13
|CAMERON
|113
|0
|105
|2020-12-13
|WAUKOMIS
|111
|0
|86
|2020-12-13
|YALE
|110
|3
|84
|2020-12-13
|THOMAS
|106
|0
|87
|2020-12-13
|SEILING
|106
|1
|67
|2020-12-13
|BOKOSHE
|106
|0
|89
|2020-12-13
|BOSWELL
|105
|1
|83
|2020-12-13
|GEARY
|104
|0
|91
|2020-12-13
|WETUMKA
|103
|1
|80
|2020-12-13
|ROFF
|102
|1
|89
|2020-12-13
|GERONIMO
|101
|1
|83
|2020-12-13
|SNYDER
|101
|4
|79
|2020-12-13
|QUINTON
|100
|0
|87
|2020-12-13
|NINNEKAH
|100
|1
|84
|2020-12-13
|RINGWOOD
|99
|0
|81
|2020-12-13
|GLENCOE
|98
|2
|77
|2020-12-13
|WATTS
|98
|0
|84
|2020-12-13
|INDIAHOMA
|98
|1
|85
|2020-12-13
|PAOLI
|98
|1
|90
|2020-12-13
|ARAPAHO
|97
|2
|80
|2020-12-13
|BIG CABIN
|96
|2
|77
|2020-12-13
|LEEDEY
|93
|1
|75
|2020-12-13
|MEDFORD
|91
|1
|61
|2020-12-13
|FAIRFAX
|91
|1
|62
|2020-12-13
|CANTON
|91
|2
|65
|2020-12-13
|OKTAHA
|90
|0
|65
|2020-12-13
|ALEX
|90
|2
|80
|2020-12-13
|WEBBERS FALLS
|89
|0
|66
|2020-12-13
|WELEETKA
|89
|3
|77
|2020-12-13
|JENNINGS
|89
|1
|68
|2020-12-13
|WELCH
|88
|1
|70
|2020-12-13
|HEALDTON
|87
|2
|62
|2020-12-13
|RINGLING
|87
|1
|73
|2020-12-13
|CANUTE
|87
|0
|70
|2020-12-13
|MORRISON
|87
|0
|68
|2020-12-13
|RAMONA
|85
|3
|62
|2020-12-13
|BENNINGTON
|84
|1
|75
|2020-12-13
|POND CREEK
|84
|0
|76
|2020-12-13
|TEMPLE
|84
|5
|52
|2020-12-13
|OCHELATA
|83
|1
|69
|2020-12-13
|GRANITE
|83
|0
|69
|2020-12-13
|HAMMON
|83
|2
|71
|2020-12-13
|PANAMA
|82
|1
|76
|2020-12-13
|SHADY POINT
|82
|0
|71
|2020-12-13
|CALUMET
|82
|0
|70
|2020-12-13
|GRACEMONT
|81
|1
|67
|2020-12-13
|MAUD
|80
|0
|65
|2020-12-13
|OKEENE
|80
|0
|72
|2020-12-13
|THACKERVILLE
|79
|0
|67
|2020-12-13
|BLUEJACKET
|79
|1
|63
|2020-12-13
|TYRONE
|78
|0
|67
|2020-12-13
|FORT TOWSON
|78
|0
|74
|2020-12-13
|CHEYENNE
|77
|1
|59
|2020-12-13
|LAHOMA
|76
|3
|65
|2020-12-13
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|74
|1
|56
|2020-12-13
|CHEROKEE
|74
|0
|67
|2020-12-13
|VICI
|73
|0
|53
|2020-12-13
|COPAN
|72
|1
|61
|2020-12-13
|GARBER
|71
|0
|64
|2020-12-13
|BURNS FLAT
|71
|1
|56
|2020-12-13
|DEPEW
|67
|1
|50
|2020-12-13
|SENTINEL
|65
|0
|51
|2020-12-13
|UNION CITY
|65
|0
|56
|2020-12-13
|ASHER
|65
|0
|49
|2020-12-13
|KIOWA
|64
|1
|48
|2020-12-13
|LOOKEBA
|64
|2
|51
|2020-12-13
|RED OAK
|64
|0
|56
|2020-12-13
|DOVER
|63
|0
|56
|2020-12-13
|CANEY
|63
|0
|54
|2020-12-13
|BOISE CITY
|63
|0
|61
|2020-12-13
|DAVENPORT
|62
|0
|56
|2020-12-13
|DELAWARE
|62
|1
|57
|2020-12-13
|TIPTON
|62
|0
|43
|2020-12-13
|WANETTE
|62
|0
|56
|2020-12-13
|ERICK
|61
|0
|50
|2020-12-13
|AMBER
|60
|0
|56
|2020-12-13
|COUNCIL HILL
|60
|1
|49
|2020-12-13
|GARVIN
|59
|0
|49
|2020-12-13
|KREBS
|59
|1
|47
|2020-12-13
|GRANDFIELD
|59
|1
|50
|2020-12-13
|MANNSVILLE
|58
|0
|47
|2020-12-13
|SASAKWA
|58
|0
|54
|2020-12-13
|VERDEN
|57
|1
|48
|2020-12-13
|CLAYTON
|57
|0
|54
|2020-12-13
|SOPER
|56
|0
|50
|2020-12-13
|SPAVINAW
|56
|0
|37
|2020-12-13
|BRAGGS
|56
|0
|42
|2020-12-13
|FARGO
|56
|0
|51
|2020-12-13
|ARNETT
|55
|0
|47
|2020-12-13
|TERLTON
|55
|1
|48
|2020-12-13
|MCCURTAIN
|55
|1
|48
|2020-12-13
|ARKOMA
|54
|1
|50
|2020-12-13
|DEWAR
|54
|0
|45
|2020-12-13
|CHATTANOOGA
|54
|1
|40
|2020-12-13
|RYAN
|53
|0
|40
|2020-12-13
|OILTON
|52
|1
|41
|2020-12-13
|VELMA
|52
|1
|46
|2020-12-13
|OLUSTEE
|52
|0
|47
|2020-12-13
|FOSS
|51
|0
|39
|2020-12-13
|MILBURN
|51
|1
|45
|2020-12-13
|MILL CREEK
|48
|0
|36
|2020-12-13
|STRINGTOWN
|47
|1
|29
|2020-12-13
|BYARS
|47
|0
|42
|2020-12-13
|AGRA
|47
|1
|38
|2020-12-13
|GANS
|47
|0
|41
|2020-12-13
|REYDON
|43
|0
|25
|2020-12-13
|SAVANNA
|43
|0
|29
|2020-12-13
|CLEO SPRINGS
|43
|0
|33
|2020-12-13
|DUSTIN
|43
|1
|40
|2020-12-13
|MULHALL
|42
|0
|30
|2020-12-13
|CARNEY
|42
|0
|41
|2020-12-13
|RATTAN
|42
|0
|39
|2020-12-13
|LEHIGH
|41
|0
|35
|2020-12-13
|PITTSBURG
|41
|0
|34
|2020-12-13
|RAVIA
|41
|0
|34
|2020-12-13
|CANADIAN
|40
|0
|33
|2020-12-13
|TRYON
|40
|0
|24
|2020-12-13
|STERLING
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-13
|POCASSET
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-13
|CORN
|39
|1
|34
|2020-12-13
|GAGE
|39
|0
|30
|2020-12-13
|RIPLEY
|38
|1
|32
|2020-12-13
|OAKS
|38
|1
|23
|2020-12-13
|SHIDLER
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-13
|RANDLETT
|36
|0
|32
|2020-12-13
|KAW CITY
|35
|1
|32
|2020-12-13
|TUPELO
|35
|0
|26
|2020-12-13
|LONGDALE
|35
|0
|26
|2020-12-13
|WANN
|35
|0
|30
|2020-12-13
|STUART
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-13
|KINTA
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-13
|HAILEYVILLE
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-13
|WHITEFIELD
|33
|0
|33
|2020-12-13
|KETCHUM
|33
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|INDIANOLA
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-13
|COYLE
|33
|0
|28
|2020-12-13
|WAYNOKA
|33
|0
|25
|2020-12-13
|ALINE
|33
|1
|27
|2020-12-13
|CROWDER
|33
|0
|26
|2020-12-13
|KENEFIC
|33
|0
|26
|2020-12-13
|MENO
|32
|0
|31
|2020-12-13
|LANGLEY
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-13
|BOYNTON
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-13
|MARBLE CITY
|32
|0
|27
|2020-12-13
|SPRINGER
|32
|1
|30
|2020-12-13
|KREMLIN
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-13
|TALOGA
|31
|0
|25
|2020-12-13
|LENAPAH
|31
|0
|24
|2020-12-13
|BUTLER
|31
|0
|30
|2020-12-13
|SPARKS
|30
|0
|17
|2020-12-13
|DRUMMOND
|30
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|LONE WOLF
|29
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|MARLAND
|29
|0
|23
|2020-12-13
|ACHILLE
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-13
|CALVIN
|29
|1
|22
|2020-12-13
|WAPANUCKA
|28
|1
|19
|2020-12-13
|HARDESTY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-13
|AMES
|28
|0
|24
|2020-12-13
|COVINGTON
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-13
|CUSTER CITY
|28
|0
|25
|2020-12-13
|ELDORADO
|28
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|SCHULTER
|28
|0
|21
|2020-12-13
|ORLANDO
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-13
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-13
|CASTLE
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|NASH
|27
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|GOLDSBY
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-13
|LOCO
|27
|0
|20
|2020-12-13
|RATLIFF CITY
|26
|0
|20
|2020-12-13
|BURBANK
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-13
|WAKITA
|26
|2
|23
|2020-12-13
|CARTER
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-13
|FORGAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-12-13
|RALSTON
|25
|1
|14
|2020-12-13
|GOULD
|25
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|DILL CITY
|25
|0
|20
|2020-12-13
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|LANGSTON
|24
|0
|20
|2020-12-13
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-13
|BERNICE
|24
|0
|21
|2020-12-13
|SAWYER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|24
|0
|15
|2020-12-13
|LAMONT
|24
|1
|19
|2020-12-13
|FOSTER
|23
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|FAXON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-13
|SHARON
|23
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|HANNA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-12-13
|PRUE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|WYNONA
|22
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|16
|2020-12-13
|FAIRMONT
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|BURLINGTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-12-13
|DEVOL
|21
|0
|21
|2020-12-13
|TERRAL
|20
|1
|18
|2020-12-13
|JET
|20
|0
|18
|2020-12-13
|AVANT
|19
|0
|17
|2020-12-13
|DEER CREEK
|19
|1
|17
|2020-12-13
|GOLTRY
|19
|0
|19
|2020-12-13
|OSAGE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-12-13
|OKAY
|18
|0
|10
|2020-12-13
|FRANCIS
|18
|1
|15
|2020-12-13
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|15
|2020-12-13
|BESSIE
|17
|1
|16
|2020-12-13
|MARSHALL
|17
|0
|11
|2020-12-13
|HASTINGS
|16
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|GOTEBO
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-13
|MILLERTON
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-13
|WILLOW
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-13
|CARMEN
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-13
|DIBBLE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|KEYES
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|FOYIL
|14
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|COLONY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|MARTHA
|14
|1
|12
|2020-12-13
|FREEDOM
|13
|0
|13
|2020-12-13
|NICOMA PARK
|13
|0
|11
|2020-12-13
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-13
|LAMAR
|12
|0
|7
|2020-12-13
|DISNEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-13
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-13
|HUNTER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-12-13
|ALDERSON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-13
|CAMARGO
|11
|0
|7
|2020-12-13
|EAKLY
|11
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|DACOMA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-13
|BROMIDE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|BOWLEGS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|HILLSDALE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|HITCHCOCK
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-13
|BRAMAN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-12-13
|WAINWRIGHT
|7
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-13
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-13
|MEDICINE PARK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-13
|CROMWELL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-13
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-13
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|THE VILLAGE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-13
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-13
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|KEMP
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-13
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-13
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-13
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-13
