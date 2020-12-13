covid daily 12.13.20

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 115 and three more deaths were reported in Enid by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday.

Statewide, there was an increase of 4,332 cases of the virus, with 22 more deaths, including those in Garfield County, the OSDH reported.

There have been 2,064 deaths in Oklahoma in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, according to OSDH data.

A death from Aline in Alfalfa County in Northwest Oklahoma also was reported. Other counties of residence were six from Oklahoma, two each from Grady, Rogers and Tulsa and one each from Atoka, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Noble and Sequoyah counties.

Of those deaths, 19 were in the 65 and older age range and three were in the 50-64 age group. There were 12 men and 10 women. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.

The 1.9% increase took the overall case total to 237,668, with 35,092 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,952, and 200,512 recovered, including 2,358 since Saturday’s data, according to OSDH.

Sunday’s gain took Garfield County to 4,627 total cases, with 584 of those active and 4,003 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 4,176 cases have been in Enid, with 518 active, an increase of 82, and 3,620 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 51 in Woodward, 21 in Alfalfa, 19 in Blaine, 18 in Noble, 17 in Kingfisher, 15 in Grant, six in Major and five in Woods, according to the OSDH.

State update

There have been 125,043 Oklahoma women and 112,488 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 137 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,367 in the 0-4 age group, 24,901 in the 5-17 age group, 77,132 in the 18-35 age group, 51,751 in the 36-49 age group, 45,203 in the 50-64 age group and 34,290 in the 65 and older age group. There were 24 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,064 deaths in the state, 1,663 have been 65 and older and 317 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 65 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,153, than women, 911, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 373 in Oklahoma; 312 in Tulsa; 138 in Cleveland; 76 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 46 in Comanche; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 40 in Garfield; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 32 in Grady; 28 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 27 in Kay; 25 each in Bryan, Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 21 each in Mayes and Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Jefferson; and one in Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,166 cases, 1,969 recovered, 189 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 1,111 cases, 976 recovered, 128 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 759 cases, 581 recovered, 173 active and five deaths, including a Billings man;

• Woods with 700 cases, 549 recovered, 148 active and three deaths from Alva;

• Major with 620 cases, 584 recovered, 82 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;

• Alfalfa with 610 cases, 398 recovered and 210 active and two death, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;

• Blaine with 536 cases, 438 recovered, 96 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Grant with 280 cases, 224 recovered, 51 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,961 cases, with 1,705 recovered and 24 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,161 cases, with 1,870 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 40 deaths in Garfield County, with 38 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 12.13.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 49009 373 40721 2020-12-13
TULSA 39625 312 33889 2020-12-13
CLEVELAND 15540 138 13298 2020-12-13
CANADIAN 8643 41 7465 2020-12-13
COMANCHE 5785 46 5004 2020-12-13
MUSKOGEE 5306 42 4209 2020-12-13
ROGERS 5034 76 4186 2020-12-13
PAYNE 4992 24 4362 2020-12-13
GARFIELD 4627 40 4003 2020-12-13
POTTAWATOMIE 4441 25 3747 2020-12-13
WAGONER 3364 41 2905 2020-12-13
GRADY 3287 32 2852 2020-12-13
CREEK 3257 55 2716 2020-12-13
BRYAN 3255 25 2804 2020-12-13
MCCLAIN 2977 20 2562 2020-12-13
LE FLORE 2919 28 2560 2020-12-13
CHEROKEE 2895 13 2251 2020-12-13
TEXAS 2726 13 2452 2020-12-13
CUSTER 2503 19 2118 2020-12-13
MCCURTAIN 2499 48 2215 2020-12-13
WASHINGTON 2471 51 2100 2020-12-13
PONTOTOC 2421 16 2046 2020-12-13
KAY 2413 27 1975 2020-12-13
OSAGE 2403 21 2061 2020-12-13
CADDO 2392 37 1981 2020-12-13
DELAWARE 2338 39 1916 2020-12-13
PITTSBURG 2291 23 1942 2020-12-13
STEPHENS 2227 20 1810 2020-12-13
WOODWARD 2166 8 1969 2020-12-13
JACKSON 2157 35 1896 2020-12-13
OTTAWA 2109 25 1783 2020-12-13
CARTER 2100 16 1760 2020-12-13
OKMULGEE 2099 25 1791 2020-12-13
SEQUOYAH 2049 16 1789 2020-12-13
LOGAN 2010 5 1601 2020-12-13
MAYES 1951 21 1612 2020-12-13
GARVIN 1833 18 1617 2020-12-13
LINCOLN 1723 28 1400 2020-12-13
BECKHAM 1640 18 1377 2020-12-13
ADAIR 1482 13 1148 2020-12-13
SEMINOLE 1456 15 1231 2020-12-13
OKFUSKEE 1181 15 1023 2020-12-13
CRAIG 1176 4 952 2020-12-13
KINGFISHER 1111 7 976 2020-12-13
MCINTOSH 1038 14 820 2020-12-13
ATOKA 1030 2 881 2020-12-13
MARSHALL 945 4 799 2020-12-13
MURRAY 862 6 676 2020-12-13
CHOCTAW 822 6 710 2020-12-13
PAWNEE 770 9 620 2020-12-13
NOBLE 759 5 581 2020-12-13
LOVE 727 1 627 2020-12-13
HASKELL 715 7 626 2020-12-13
WOODS 700 3 549 2020-12-13
HUGHES 684 8 586 2020-12-13
JOHNSTON 646 5 536 2020-12-13
MAJOR 620 4 534 2020-12-13
ALFALFA 610 2 398 2020-12-13
WASHITA 581 3 474 2020-12-13
BLAINE 536 2 438 2020-12-13
NOWATA 511 6 429 2020-12-13
KIOWA 478 8 382 2020-12-13
PUSHMATAHA 467 6 422 2020-12-13
TILLMAN 456 8 352 2020-12-13
LATIMER 376 4 320 2020-12-13
COAL 363 3 309 2020-12-13
DEWEY 346 2 247 2020-12-13
COTTON 345 7 269 2020-12-13
GREER 328 8 276 2020-12-13
JEFFERSON 318 2 248 2020-12-13
HARPER 317 2 257 2020-12-13
GRANT 280 5 224 2020-12-13
BEAVER 272 2 226 2020-12-13
ELLIS 268 0 227 2020-12-13
ROGER MILLS 225 6 166 2020-12-13
HARMON 185 0 120 2020-12-13
114 0 29 2020-12-13
CIMARRON 91 0 79 2020-12-13

Oklahoma per city 12.13.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 37095 297 31063 2020-12-13
TULSA 24182 200 20931 2020-12-13
EDMOND 9179 55 7617 2020-12-13
BROKEN ARROW 8149 72 6900 2020-12-13
NORMAN 7919 78 6827 2020-12-13
OTHER*** 4750 26 4043 2020-12-13
YUKON 4553 15 3893 2020-12-13
ENID 4176 38 3620 2020-12-13
LAWTON 3982 35 3403 2020-12-13
STILLWATER 3800 12 3389 2020-12-13
MOORE 3359 22 2748 2020-12-13
CLAREMORE 3115 61 2551 2020-12-13
SHAWNEE 2748 21 2302 2020-12-13
MUSKOGEE 2588 33 1986 2020-12-13
OWASSO 2586 7 2157 2020-12-13
TAHLEQUAH 2102 8 1619 2020-12-13
GUYMON 2045 13 1851 2020-12-13
ADA 2002 11 1690 2020-12-13
BARTLESVILLE 1991 45 1710 2020-12-13
DURANT 1934 13 1668 2020-12-13
ALTUS 1823 33 1617 2020-12-13
PONCA CITY 1775 14 1455 2020-12-13
BIXBY 1705 10 1458 2020-12-13
ARDMORE 1622 11 1360 2020-12-13
MCALESTER 1622 21 1386 2020-12-13
EL RENO 1597 9 1408 2020-12-13
SAND SPRINGS 1584 13 1358 2020-12-13
JENKS 1571 13 1371 2020-12-13
SAPULPA 1537 24 1287 2020-12-13
TAFT 1526 2 1302 2020-12-13
CHICKASHA 1471 18 1250 2020-12-13
MUSTANG 1446 12 1243 2020-12-13
DUNCAN 1398 12 1152 2020-12-13
GUTHRIE 1252 2 947 2020-12-13
MIAMI 1212 17 1034 2020-12-13
BETHANY 1207 9 1003 2020-12-13
BLANCHARD 1205 7 1027 2020-12-13
CHOCTAW 1195 9 1000 2020-12-13
CLINTON 1183 7 1023 2020-12-13
COLLINSVILLE 1104 5 904 2020-12-13
WOODWARD 1049 5 890 2020-12-13
WEATHERFORD 1042 9 860 2020-12-13
STILWELL 1020 11 752 2020-12-13
VINITA 961 3 782 2020-12-13
ELK CITY 950 8 776 2020-12-13
FORT SUPPLY 915 2 904 2020-12-13
BROKEN BOW 906 27 801 2020-12-13
COWETA 902 15 759 2020-12-13
GROVE 883 29 723 2020-12-13
POTEAU 870 7 762 2020-12-13
IDABEL 863 14 774 2020-12-13
SKIATOOK 854 8 734 2020-12-13
PURCELL 840 9 724 2020-12-13
SALLISAW 839 6 735 2020-12-13
OKMULGEE 838 13 701 2020-12-13
ANADARKO 833 14 677 2020-12-13
GLENPOOL 828 8 713 2020-12-13
LEXINGTON 803 7 699 2020-12-13
ATOKA 803 1 698 2020-12-13
TUTTLE 775 6 693 2020-12-13
SEMINOLE 765 9 654 2020-12-13
NEWCASTLE 731 5 636 2020-12-13
PRYOR CREEK 722 11 587 2020-12-13
MCLOUD 655 2 581 2020-12-13
TECUMSEH 655 1 547 2020-12-13
ALVA 634 3 492 2020-12-13
NOBLE 633 6 520 2020-12-13
CUSHING 630 4 512 2020-12-13
PAULS VALLEY 625 5 548 2020-12-13
WAGONER 610 9 498 2020-12-13
HOMINY 609 2 555 2020-12-13
MADILL 608 2 533 2020-12-13
PIEDMONT 607 5 524 2020-12-13
HENRYETTA 589 9 508 2020-12-13
SAYRE 578 10 515 2020-12-13
SULPHUR 567 5 442 2020-12-13
HARRAH 567 5 432 2020-12-13
BOLEY 545 7 520 2020-12-13
HUGO 538 5 462 2020-12-13
MARLOW 535 3 409 2020-12-13
JAY 530 2 443 2020-12-13
MARIETTA 507 0 433 2020-12-13
EUFAULA 491 8 374 2020-12-13
CHECOTAH 490 6 398 2020-12-13
FORT GIBSON 475 5 358 2020-12-13
BRISTOW 462 11 373 2020-12-13
STIGLER 452 6 385 2020-12-13
KINGFISHER 450 1 385 2020-12-13
MULDROW 439 3 383 2020-12-13
HOLDENVILLE 432 4 387 2020-12-13
HELENA 423 1 230 2020-12-13
LINDSAY 417 4 363 2020-12-13
HEAVENER 412 8 349 2020-12-13
CHANDLER 406 11 325 2020-12-13
CATOOSA 401 6 335 2020-12-13
CALERA 395 1 336 2020-12-13
OKEMAH 391 5 299 2020-12-13
SPIRO 390 1 348 2020-12-13
FAIRVIEW 387 2 339 2020-12-13
HENNESSEY 372 2 328 2020-12-13
WEWOKA 372 3 311 2020-12-13
WARR ACRES 369 1 324 2020-12-13
LOCUST GROVE 367 0 308 2020-12-13
SPENCER 363 5 290 2020-12-13
MIDWEST CITY 355 9 286 2020-12-13
CACHE 351 2 290 2020-12-13
ELGIN 349 3 304 2020-12-13
AFTON 344 2 295 2020-12-13
CLEVELAND 344 5 282 2020-12-13
PERRY 333 3 212 2020-12-13
HINTON 332 0 309 2020-12-13
KINGSTON 328 2 260 2020-12-13
JONES 324 2 255 2020-12-13
MANNFORD 323 5 274 2020-12-13
PRAGUE 322 1 274 2020-12-13
MOUNDS 318 6 267 2020-12-13
CHELSEA 316 5 254 2020-12-13
MEEKER 312 13 253 2020-12-13
SALINA 311 2 251 2020-12-13
DEL CITY 306 0 252 2020-12-13
TISHOMINGO 301 3 256 2020-12-13
SPERRY 300 2 256 2020-12-13
NOWATA 299 5 253 2020-12-13
VIAN 298 3 262 2020-12-13
FREDERICK 296 7 231 2020-12-13
BLACKWELL 288 4 220 2020-12-13
INOLA 286 3 242 2020-12-13
PERKINS 283 3 223 2020-12-13
COALGATE 275 3 234 2020-12-13
PAWHUSKA 270 3 224 2020-12-13
CARNEGIE 266 5 211 2020-12-13
WYNNEWOOD 265 2 224 2020-12-13
WASHINGTON 264 0 240 2020-12-13
DAVIS 261 0 209 2020-12-13
HULBERT 260 2 215 2020-12-13
CHOUTEAU 256 6 217 2020-12-13
OOLOGAH 255 2 217 2020-12-13
PAWNEE 254 1 200 2020-12-13
ANTLERS 253 6 226 2020-12-13
APACHE 246 2 184 2020-12-13
HOOKER 243 0 207 2020-12-13
DEWEY 243 1 209 2020-12-13
WESTVILLE 242 2 212 2020-12-13
STRATFORD 234 0 215 2020-12-13
HASKELL 233 1 200 2020-12-13
NICHOLS HILLS 227 0 200 2020-12-13
MANGUM 226 8 190 2020-12-13
POCOLA 223 3 195 2020-12-13
ROLAND 223 1 205 2020-12-13
COMANCHE 217 4 182 2020-12-13
MORRIS 216 0 198 2020-12-13
STROUD 214 1 177 2020-12-13
COLCORD 214 1 166 2020-12-13
TALIHINA 212 6 185 2020-12-13
WISTER 211 1 180 2020-12-13
BEGGS 206 3 172 2020-12-13
WATONGA 205 0 167 2020-12-13
NEWKIRK 205 1 172 2020-12-13
WALTERS 200 2 161 2020-12-13
VALLIANT 200 3 178 2020-12-13
KONAWA 200 2 160 2020-12-13
KANSAS 199 4 158 2020-12-13
LUTHER 190 3 151 2020-12-13
COMMERCE 189 2 149 2020-12-13
HOBART 188 3 158 2020-12-13
MEAD 187 1 159 2020-12-13
GORE 185 3 149 2020-12-13
WILBURTON 183 2 150 2020-12-13
CADDO 182 1 164 2020-12-13
NEW CORDELL 178 0 150 2020-12-13
WYANDOTTE 177 1 158 2020-12-13
MINCO 176 0 154 2020-12-13
LONE GROVE 173 1 147 2020-12-13
FAIRLAND 171 1 144 2020-12-13
COLBERT 168 7 141 2020-12-13
HOWE 168 0 152 2020-12-13
WELLSTON 167 0 135 2020-12-13
BILLINGS 164 1 158 2020-12-13
TONKAWA 163 6 132 2020-12-13
ARCADIA 163 0 124 2020-12-13
HOLLIS 160 0 107 2020-12-13
LAVERNE 159 0 132 2020-12-13
HARTSHORNE 158 0 133 2020-12-13
BLAIR 157 0 129 2020-12-13
BOKCHITO 157 1 137 2020-12-13
FLETCHER 153 2 126 2020-12-13
ELMORE CITY 150 3 132 2020-12-13
WARNER 150 0 108 2020-12-13
KIEFER 149 1 131 2020-12-13
QUAPAW 148 2 124 2020-12-13
PORUM 146 2 115 2020-12-13
WAURIKA 146 0 108 2020-12-13
MAYSVILLE 143 4 126 2020-12-13
TEXHOMA 142 0 122 2020-12-13
KELLYVILLE 142 2 114 2020-12-13
BEAVER 141 1 119 2020-12-13
HYDRO 140 2 116 2020-12-13
HAWORTH 140 2 131 2020-12-13
WILSON 140 1 124 2020-12-13
TALALA 139 1 106 2020-12-13
OKARCHE 138 4 129 2020-12-13
PORTER 135 1 108 2020-12-13
BINGER 134 10 110 2020-12-13
BARNSDALL 134 3 113 2020-12-13
KEOTA 134 0 127 2020-12-13
DRUMRIGHT 133 2 106 2020-12-13
ADAIR 133 1 100 2020-12-13
PADEN 132 0 106 2020-12-13
FORT COBB 130 0 121 2020-12-13
ALLEN 130 2 99 2020-12-13
SHATTUCK 130 0 112 2020-12-13
WAYNE 129 1 109 2020-12-13
WRIGHT CITY 128 0 108 2020-12-13
GOODWELL 127 0 116 2020-12-13
EARLSBORO 125 0 106 2020-12-13
STONEWALL 124 1 110 2020-12-13
BUFFALO 121 2 97 2020-12-13
CASHION 120 0 99 2020-12-13
CRESCENT 120 1 103 2020-12-13
RUSH SPRINGS 118 0 98 2020-12-13
CYRIL 117 2 101 2020-12-13
MOORELAND 116 1 99 2020-12-13
RED ROCK 116 1 101 2020-12-13
CEMENT 114 0 94 2020-12-13
CAMERON 113 0 105 2020-12-13
WAUKOMIS 111 0 86 2020-12-13
YALE 110 3 84 2020-12-13
THOMAS 106 0 87 2020-12-13
SEILING 106 1 67 2020-12-13
BOKOSHE 106 0 89 2020-12-13
BOSWELL 105 1 83 2020-12-13
GEARY 104 0 91 2020-12-13
WETUMKA 103 1 80 2020-12-13
ROFF 102 1 89 2020-12-13
GERONIMO 101 1 83 2020-12-13
SNYDER 101 4 79 2020-12-13
QUINTON 100 0 87 2020-12-13
NINNEKAH 100 1 84 2020-12-13
RINGWOOD 99 0 81 2020-12-13
GLENCOE 98 2 77 2020-12-13
WATTS 98 0 84 2020-12-13
INDIAHOMA 98 1 85 2020-12-13
PAOLI 98 1 90 2020-12-13
ARAPAHO 97 2 80 2020-12-13
BIG CABIN 96 2 77 2020-12-13
LEEDEY 93 1 75 2020-12-13
MEDFORD 91 1 61 2020-12-13
FAIRFAX 91 1 62 2020-12-13
CANTON 91 2 65 2020-12-13
OKTAHA 90 0 65 2020-12-13
ALEX 90 2 80 2020-12-13
WEBBERS FALLS 89 0 66 2020-12-13
WELEETKA 89 3 77 2020-12-13
JENNINGS 89 1 68 2020-12-13
WELCH 88 1 70 2020-12-13
HEALDTON 87 2 62 2020-12-13
RINGLING 87 1 73 2020-12-13
CANUTE 87 0 70 2020-12-13
MORRISON 87 0 68 2020-12-13
RAMONA 85 3 62 2020-12-13
BENNINGTON 84 1 75 2020-12-13
POND CREEK 84 0 76 2020-12-13
TEMPLE 84 5 52 2020-12-13
OCHELATA 83 1 69 2020-12-13
GRANITE 83 0 69 2020-12-13
HAMMON 83 2 71 2020-12-13
PANAMA 82 1 76 2020-12-13
SHADY POINT 82 0 71 2020-12-13
CALUMET 82 0 70 2020-12-13
GRACEMONT 81 1 67 2020-12-13
MAUD 80 0 65 2020-12-13
OKEENE 80 0 72 2020-12-13
THACKERVILLE 79 0 67 2020-12-13
BLUEJACKET 79 1 63 2020-12-13
TYRONE 78 0 67 2020-12-13
FORT TOWSON 78 0 74 2020-12-13
CHEYENNE 77 1 59 2020-12-13
LAHOMA 76 3 65 2020-12-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74 1 56 2020-12-13
CHEROKEE 74 0 67 2020-12-13
VICI 73 0 53 2020-12-13
COPAN 72 1 61 2020-12-13
GARBER 71 0 64 2020-12-13
BURNS FLAT 71 1 56 2020-12-13
DEPEW 67 1 50 2020-12-13
SENTINEL 65 0 51 2020-12-13
UNION CITY 65 0 56 2020-12-13
ASHER 65 0 49 2020-12-13
KIOWA 64 1 48 2020-12-13
LOOKEBA 64 2 51 2020-12-13
RED OAK 64 0 56 2020-12-13
DOVER 63 0 56 2020-12-13
CANEY 63 0 54 2020-12-13
BOISE CITY 63 0 61 2020-12-13
DAVENPORT 62 0 56 2020-12-13
DELAWARE 62 1 57 2020-12-13
TIPTON 62 0 43 2020-12-13
WANETTE 62 0 56 2020-12-13
ERICK 61 0 50 2020-12-13
AMBER 60 0 56 2020-12-13
COUNCIL HILL 60 1 49 2020-12-13
GARVIN 59 0 49 2020-12-13
KREBS 59 1 47 2020-12-13
GRANDFIELD 59 1 50 2020-12-13
MANNSVILLE 58 0 47 2020-12-13
SASAKWA 58 0 54 2020-12-13
VERDEN 57 1 48 2020-12-13
CLAYTON 57 0 54 2020-12-13
SOPER 56 0 50 2020-12-13
SPAVINAW 56 0 37 2020-12-13
BRAGGS 56 0 42 2020-12-13
FARGO 56 0 51 2020-12-13
ARNETT 55 0 47 2020-12-13
TERLTON 55 1 48 2020-12-13
MCCURTAIN 55 1 48 2020-12-13
ARKOMA 54 1 50 2020-12-13
DEWAR 54 0 45 2020-12-13
CHATTANOOGA 54 1 40 2020-12-13
RYAN 53 0 40 2020-12-13
OILTON 52 1 41 2020-12-13
VELMA 52 1 46 2020-12-13
OLUSTEE 52 0 47 2020-12-13
FOSS 51 0 39 2020-12-13
MILBURN 51 1 45 2020-12-13
MILL CREEK 48 0 36 2020-12-13
STRINGTOWN 47 1 29 2020-12-13
BYARS 47 0 42 2020-12-13
AGRA 47 1 38 2020-12-13
GANS 47 0 41 2020-12-13
REYDON 43 0 25 2020-12-13
SAVANNA 43 0 29 2020-12-13
CLEO SPRINGS 43 0 33 2020-12-13
DUSTIN 43 1 40 2020-12-13
MULHALL 42 0 30 2020-12-13
CARNEY 42 0 41 2020-12-13
RATTAN 42 0 39 2020-12-13
LEHIGH 41 0 35 2020-12-13
PITTSBURG 41 0 34 2020-12-13
RAVIA 41 0 34 2020-12-13
CANADIAN 40 0 33 2020-12-13
TRYON 40 0 24 2020-12-13
STERLING 39 0 33 2020-12-13
POCASSET 39 0 33 2020-12-13
CORN 39 1 34 2020-12-13
GAGE 39 0 30 2020-12-13
RIPLEY 38 1 32 2020-12-13
OAKS 38 1 23 2020-12-13
SHIDLER 37 0 32 2020-12-13
RANDLETT 36 0 32 2020-12-13
KAW CITY 35 1 32 2020-12-13
TUPELO 35 0 26 2020-12-13
LONGDALE 35 0 26 2020-12-13
WANN 35 0 30 2020-12-13
STUART 34 0 32 2020-12-13
KINTA 34 0 28 2020-12-13
HAILEYVILLE 34 0 32 2020-12-13
WHITEFIELD 33 0 33 2020-12-13
KETCHUM 33 0 22 2020-12-13
INDIANOLA 33 0 29 2020-12-13
COYLE 33 0 28 2020-12-13
WAYNOKA 33 0 25 2020-12-13
ALINE 33 1 27 2020-12-13
CROWDER 33 0 26 2020-12-13
KENEFIC 33 0 26 2020-12-13
MENO 32 0 31 2020-12-13
LANGLEY 32 0 26 2020-12-13
BOYNTON 32 0 29 2020-12-13
MARBLE CITY 32 0 27 2020-12-13
SPRINGER 32 1 30 2020-12-13
KREMLIN 32 0 26 2020-12-13
TALOGA 31 0 25 2020-12-13
LENAPAH 31 0 24 2020-12-13
BUTLER 31 0 30 2020-12-13
SPARKS 30 0 17 2020-12-13
DRUMMOND 30 0 22 2020-12-13
LONE WOLF 29 0 22 2020-12-13
MARLAND 29 0 23 2020-12-13
ACHILLE 29 0 25 2020-12-13
CALVIN 29 1 22 2020-12-13
WAPANUCKA 28 1 19 2020-12-13
HARDESTY 28 0 27 2020-12-13
AMES 28 0 24 2020-12-13
COVINGTON 28 0 27 2020-12-13
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-13
ELDORADO 28 0 22 2020-12-13
SCHULTER 28 0 21 2020-12-13
ORLANDO 27 0 23 2020-12-13
ROOSEVELT 27 0 23 2020-12-13
CASTLE 27 0 22 2020-12-13
NASH 27 0 19 2020-12-13
GOLDSBY 27 0 23 2020-12-13
LOCO 27 0 20 2020-12-13
RATLIFF CITY 26 0 20 2020-12-13
BURBANK 26 0 21 2020-12-13
WAKITA 26 2 23 2020-12-13
CARTER 26 0 21 2020-12-13
FORGAN 26 0 23 2020-12-13
RALSTON 25 1 14 2020-12-13
GOULD 25 0 12 2020-12-13
DILL CITY 25 0 20 2020-12-13
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-13
LANGSTON 24 0 20 2020-12-13
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-13
BERNICE 24 0 21 2020-12-13
SAWYER 24 0 19 2020-12-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 24 0 15 2020-12-13
LAMONT 24 1 19 2020-12-13
FOSTER 23 0 19 2020-12-13
FAXON 23 0 22 2020-12-13
SHARON 23 0 19 2020-12-13
HANNA 22 0 20 2020-12-13
PRUE 22 0 19 2020-12-13
WYNONA 22 0 12 2020-12-13
DAVIDSON 22 0 16 2020-12-13
FAIRMONT 21 0 19 2020-12-13
BURLINGTON 21 0 18 2020-12-13
DEVOL 21 0 21 2020-12-13
TERRAL 20 1 18 2020-12-13
JET 20 0 18 2020-12-13
AVANT 19 0 17 2020-12-13
DEER CREEK 19 1 17 2020-12-13
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-13
OSAGE 18 0 17 2020-12-13
OKAY 18 0 10 2020-12-13
FRANCIS 18 1 15 2020-12-13
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 15 2020-12-13
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-13
MARSHALL 17 0 11 2020-12-13
HASTINGS 16 0 12 2020-12-13
GOTEBO 16 0 14 2020-12-13
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-13
WILLOW 16 0 15 2020-12-13
CARMEN 15 0 14 2020-12-13
DIBBLE 15 0 12 2020-12-13
KEYES 14 0 12 2020-12-13
FOYIL 14 0 8 2020-12-13
COLONY 14 0 12 2020-12-13
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-13
FREEDOM 13 0 13 2020-12-13
NICOMA PARK 13 0 11 2020-12-13
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-13
LAMAR 12 0 7 2020-12-13
DISNEY 12 0 11 2020-12-13
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-13
HUNTER 12 0 10 2020-12-13
ALDERSON 11 0 10 2020-12-13
CAMARGO 11 0 7 2020-12-13
EAKLY 11 0 8 2020-12-13
DACOMA 11 0 11 2020-12-13
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-13
BOWLEGS 9 0 8 2020-12-13
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 8 0 8 2020-12-13
HITCHCOCK 8 0 8 2020-12-13
BRAMAN 8 0 7 2020-12-13
WAINWRIGHT 7 0 3 2020-12-13
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-13
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-13
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 6 2020-12-13
CROMWELL 5 0 3 2020-12-13
ADDINGTON 5 0 4 2020-12-13
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-13
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-13
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-13
VERA 3 0 3 2020-12-13
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-13
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-13
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-13
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-13
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-13
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-13
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-13
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-13
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-13
KEMP 2 0 1 2020-12-13
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-13
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-12-13
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-13
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-13
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-13
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-13
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-13
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-13
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-12-13
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-13
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-13
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-13
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-13
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 2020-12-13

