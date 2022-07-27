Garfield County public schools are preparing to begin the 2022-23 school year in August.
The districts have different enrollment guidelines, and start dates vary.
• Enid Public Schools has no enrollment deadline and will begin classes on Friday, Aug. 19.
• Chisholm Public Schools opens for enrollment on Aug. 1, with no hard deadline. Classes will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools is open for enrollment 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 2. Classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
• Cimarron Public Schools will open for enrollment Aug. 2, and classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools will opened online enrollment July 22, and classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
• Garber Public Schools will open enrollment for juniors and seniors on Aug. 1, sophomores and freshmen on Aug. 2, and elementary and new students on Aug. 3. Classes will open on Thursday, Aug. 11.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools will open classes on Friday, Aug. 12.
• Waukomis Public Schools currently is open for online enrollment. Classes begin on Thursday, Aug. 11.
