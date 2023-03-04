ENID, Okla. — Fewer than 1,000 people in Garfield County turned out to vote early ahead of the Tuesday, March 7, 2023, special election.
In-person absentee voting, more commonly referred to as “early voting” in Oklahoma, was available to all registered voters 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said the two days of early voting were “moderately slow,” with 330 registered voters casting their ballots Thursday and 336 people who went to the election board office, 903 Failing, to vote Friday.
“It’s almost like they come in carloads,” he said at 4 p.m. Friday. “There’ll be nobody, and then there might be 10 people all of a sudden, and then we have a five-minute break. There hasn’t really been any ‘dead time’ — just 10 people here and four people there, but no constant line.”
State Question 820, an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 years old and older, is on the ballots of all registered voters.
The last time an Oklahoma state question appeared on a non-general or a non-primary election was Sept. 13, 2005, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Though some voters throughout Oklahoma will have county questions or local propositions on their ballots — like Hillsdale’s OG&E franchise vote — the only statewide issue is SQ 820.
“That’s solely all there is to vote on. I think we’re going to have somewhat of a lower voter turnout for that reason,” Cue said.
For more information about SQ 820, visit https://sos.ok.gov/documents/questions/820.pdf.
In the June 26, 2018, statewide primary election, SQ 788 was approved by voters, legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. In Garfield County, 7,095 voters, or 50.32%, voted in favor of SQ 788, while 7,006 voters, or 49.68%, voted against it.
The total of early votes cast in Garfield County for SQ 788, according to the OSEB, was 930, with 433 people voting for the petition and 497 people voting against it.
“That was during a (primary) election, though,” Cue said, “so it’s hard to compare the two. ... (Early voting turnout for the March 7 special election) was higher than in February but lower than in November, which we averaged about 1,000 per day.”
There are 31,952 registered voters in Garfield County, which is nearly 900 less than the total in November 2022, which had 32,837.
Cue said as of about 4 p.m. Friday, about 160 absentee ballots by mail have been returned to GCEB. The deadline for those is by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I anticipate the numbers (Tuesday) to be moderate, but we’re prepared and ready to handle large crowds. ... You just never know,” Cue said. “I think everyone needs to continue to exercise their right to vote and make sure they stay on top of things — be educated when you get to the polls and just show up and vote.”
To view a sample ballot, visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.
