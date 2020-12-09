ENID, Okla. — Beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, Garfield County Detention Facility will transition from county oversight to trust authority oversight.
Jail Administrator Ben Crooks said the day-to-day work will not be affected, but the switch will provide better oversight of jail operations for the facility.
Crooks said he will report to a jail trust board, which has been active for a while now, instead of the sheriff. The board, Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority Board of Trustees, is made up of five members: the county commission chairman, the sheriff and three at-large appointed residents.
“Instead of one person — which would have been the sheriff under normal statues — making decisions on policy, this five-person board ultimately is responsible for policy making, along with myself,” Crooks said. “It provides for sort of a better oversight situation and eliminates one person deciding how or if or when things are done. It just gives better checks and balances.”
The board currently meets every other week, and Crooks goes before it at the meetings to present a briefing of the operations and any administrative actions.
Employees of the jail will move from county employment to criminal justice authority employment, Crooks said.
While the county still will be responsible for ensuring that the jail exists and operates, the transition will give the county some liability protection since the county no longer will be a direct policymaker for jail operations, Crooks said.
The jail still will act as a county entity that is fully funded and supported by the county, Crooks said.
“I’ve heard people say the jail is going private on Jan. 1 — it’s not,” Crooks said. “The jail is not a private entity. It’s still a county entity — it’s just an extended entity, is the best way to describe it. It’s just not a direct department of the county.”
