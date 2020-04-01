Garfield County Health Department will host a drive-through testing clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
Supplies are limited and tests will focus on individuals at highest risk.
In order to be tested you must be 18 years old or older, and have fever greater than 100.4 degrees, and a cough or shortness of breath.
Only one person per household will be tested, and only one person per vehicle will be tested.
The Health Department advises people to not come for testing if they have been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
The testing clinic is offered in partnership with the city of Enid, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Life EMS and other community partners. The clinic may close earlier than planned, depending on the availability of supplies.
