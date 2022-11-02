ENID, Okla. — Garfield County is fully staffed with poll workers ahead of Tuesday's general election, according to Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue.
He said there is a legal requirement to have three poll workers at each precinct, and that a minimum of 84 poll workers are needed for the election with around 100 that will work the election in Garfield County. Cue said the election board never wants to turn anyone away and always can use more poll workers.
"Since January, we've been fully staffed, so to say, at the precincts," Cue said. "We've collected probably 15 over the last month or so. We're in pretty good standing right now, but we could always use more."
Cue said the training for becoming a poll worker takes about an hour and 45 minutes and is done mostly online. He said workers are paid a stipend plus mileage, and anybody interested in becoming a poll worker can reach out to Cue or come by the election board office, 903 Failing. He said he likes to meet people face to face to go over some things and help people get started on the right foot.
Cue said he started at the election board in January, and this will be the largest election he has worked yet. He said the election board is ready to help make the election go off without a hitch.
"It's been a lot of learning curves. I also had to take on redistricting right in the middle of it and navigate and try to make the best decisions for the people of the county," he said. "It was a little difficult, in some aspects, because we had all these people affected and moved around. But I'm looking forward to Nov. 8 and getting through early voting, but I believe we are a well-oiled machine and ready to go."
There are some counties around the country that have had shortages of poll workers. Cue said Garfield County having a full staff of workers ready to go for Tuesday is a blessing.
"It is absolutely very important because it's hard without election officials," Cue said. "You've got to pool around, and scrounge and sometimes you have to combine people. It is a very important aspect to keep the elections running smooth and correct, and that we have an ample amount of precinct officials. It's a large blessing to be overstaffed, but we can always use more."
Cue said with some redistricting happening earlier in the year, he encourages voters to check the Oklahoma voter portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/ to double check their voting precincts. He said people can call the Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016.
Early voting will continue 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the election board office. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters on Tuesday must go to their precinct polling places.
