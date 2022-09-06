The annual Garfield County Free Fair will be back this week.
The 2022 free fair, held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds at 111 W. Purdue, will run from Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 10, with an awards presentation and premium show sale on Monday, Sept. 12.
Agricultural exhibits, livestock shows, on-site vendors and fair foods waiting to be sampled will be available for attendees.
All exhibits and commercial booths will be open for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Entries for the gift basket and table setting contests must be in place by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the official weigh-in and paper check for swine, sheep and goats will begin, and these animals must be in place by 7 p.m., and at 6 p.m., a chocolate dessert contest will be held.
Friday’s events include swine, sheep and goat judging at 8 a.m. and a pie baking contest at 10 a.m. The official weigh-in and paper check for steers and heifers starts at 4:30 p.m., and these animals must be in place by 7 p.m.
Events on Saturday start with heifer and steer judging at 8 a.m., followed by a horse show at 9 a.m. and the “Best of Wheat” bread baking contest at 1 p.m.
The awards presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, following by the premium sale at 7 p.m.
For more information or to view the fair guide, visit www.chisholmtrailexpo.com/garfield-county-fair.html. Those with questions about the fair can call (580) 237-0238 or email garfieldfair@gmail.com.
