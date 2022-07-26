MOORELAND, Okla. — Firefighters from across Northwest Oklahoma, including Garfield County, continued efforts Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to get a handle on a major grassfire in the Mooreland area.
The fire started late Monday afternoon some 2 miles north and 4 miles east of Mooreland and burned through the night.
Much of the fire was in deep canyons full of cedar trees, making the task difficult for everyone involved.
Units from Mooreland and Woodward responded to the original call and have since been joined by firefighters from across the county, strike units from area counties and even the Panhandle.
Garfield County's Task Force 3 deployed Monday, including firefighters from Douglas, Drummond, Kremlin and Pioneer-Skeleton Creek fire departments, according to Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management. They were replaced by Task Force 1 on Tuesday morning.
Garfield County Task Force 2 was deployed Tuesday evening to relieve Task Force 1. Task Force 2 includes firefighters from Lahoma, Covington, Breckinridge and Hunter fire departments.
Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said no homes have been damaged by the fire, which is in a pretty rural area. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
Woodward County EMS also has a unit on the scene to provide assistance if needed.
“The priority right now is to acquire more resources,” Lehenbauer said. “We have two bulldozers making firebreaks."
After local authorities were told helicopters were not available to help with firefighting efforts, Honigsberg said later Tuesday, that state authorities had changed their minds and two helicopters would be made available Wednesday morning.
We just have to keep making requests for Black Hawk helicopters to drop water. Unfortunately multiple requests have been denied due to the Oklahoma Guard having a limited number of pilots. Others have been deployed overseas.”
Lehenbauer noted resources also are drawn away to another active fire in eastern Oklahoma.
He said the fire has extended 7 miles northeast from the original starting place. There was no indication yet of how the fire started.
Donations to assist the firefighters still are needed. Lehenbauer said needed items include water, Gatorade, non-perishable snacks, eye drops and baby wipes.
Two dropoff sites for donations have been set up at Woodward County Event Center and Mooreland Community Center.
Among the counties responding, along with Woodward County and Garfield County units, were Major, Dewey, Harper, Alfalfa, Ellis and Woods. Beaver County also sent a strike team and it likely more would be arriving over the next few days.
With temperatures still above 100, low humidity and a southwest wind, the area remained under a red flag fire alert.
