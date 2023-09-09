The annual Garfield County Fair concluded on Saturday night with several new additions to try and bring more people to the fairgrounds at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. A free concert by the Jake Bowers Band, alongside numerous activities for kids, as well as food trucks, drew a large crowd for an evening of family entertainment.
Brenda Sidwell and Becky Schnaithman, who attended Saturday with Schaithman’s grandsons Mack and McCoy, said they have been coming to the county fair for years, as they said they were both in 4-H and their kids were in FFA. Sidwell said the new activities made it an even more enjoyable experience.
“It does, it definitely does. And it’s family friendly, and that’s what it’s all about,” Sidwell said. “And there are a lot of families out here. I think our new director here is really trying to do a great job.”
Schnaithman said she was very impressed with the additions, and hopes to see the fair continue to grow into the future.
“We’re very impressed. It’s too bad we didn’t come sooner because today is the end because we would have encouraged people to come Sunday, but it’s not open,” Schnaithman said. “There’s just so much cool stuff for kids to do. We are just very impressed and hope to see it keep growing.”
Joe Cervantes, who came with his family for the first time in a few years, said his kids enjoyed the activities with the local fire departments, as well as getting their faces painted and playing in several bounce houses.
“We hadn’t come out to the fair for a while, but this is a lot better than it was the last time,” he said. “My kids are having a blast and it’s been a fun event.”
Colten Cue, who became the general manager of the Chisholm Trail Expo Center in June, had goals of expanding what was available for attendees at the fair. He said the turnout is about what he was hoping for, and said the support and attendees exceeded his expectations.
“It’s been very busy, but a very good turnout. I’ve heard from people that this is the best it’s been in several years,” Cue said. “So I need to thank my staff who’s helped get me here and all the county for supporting us, first of all. It’s been very good.”
He said his goal is to keep growing the fair and adding events into the future, as it is a goal of his to keep adding family fun for members of the community to take part in.
“We’ve exceeded what I expected, and we’re going to keep moving in the right direction,” Cue said.
