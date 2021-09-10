ENID, Okla. — For Dewayne Colwell, the best part about the annual Garfield County Fair is seeing the looks on children’s faces as he gives woodturning demonstrations.
Colwell, president-elect of Northwest Oklahoma Woodturners Association, and a few other members of the association were at Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Thursday morning making wooden items, including dancer spinning tops and pens, for children and passersby.
“I’m an old grandpa at heart,” Colwell said. “We turn the top, and (the kids) will pick out the colors. We’ll color it up for them, and their eyes (get really big) and they go, ‘Wow.’ That’s my favorite part about it. We have a lot of fun here.”
The 2021 Garfield County Fair kicked off Wednesday and will last through Saturday, with an awards presentation and premium sale set for Monday evening.
Exhibits opened for public viewing on Thursday morning, with an array of cut flowers, homemade baked goods, art, quilts and a variety of crafts on display inside the Expo Center.
Joy Rhodes, family and consumer sciences/4-H educator at Oklahoma State University Extension and adviser for the Garfield County chapter of Oklahoma Home & Community Education Association (OHCE), said multiple OHCE groups in the county and members are participating in the fair.
Some of the exhibits on display from OHCE members included baked goods, food preservations, clothing items and homemaking items like quilts.
Rhodes said Garfield County has about five OHCE groups and about 86 members in total, and they look forward to showing off their work at the fair every year and seeing friends and meeting new people.
“We want to show people. ... That’s why the fair was originally designed — to show others what was going on in the county,” Rhodes said. “They enjoy, I think, just the camaraderie. They get to see each other and share things and visit and talk.”
Colwell said NOWA, which has about 30 members and meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday of each month in the Hoover Building at 318 E. Oxford, will be at the fair Friday and Saturday doing woodturning demonstrations.
Friday’s schedule includes swine, sheep and goat judging at 8 a.m. and the pie baking contest at 10 a.m. Weigh-in/paper check for steers and heifers is at 5 p.m., and they must be in place in barns by 6:30 p.m.
Heifer and steer judging will start at 8 a.m on Saturday, followed by a horse show in the outdoor arena at 9 a.m. and the “Best of Wheat” bread baking contest at 1 p.m.
Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, followed by the premium sale at 7 p.m.
For more information on the 2021 Garfield County Fair, including a full schedule, rules and regulations visit https://www.chisholmtrailex po.com/2021-garfield-coun ty-fair.html.
