ENID, Okla. — The investigative report of a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Covington last month is in the hands of Garfield County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether to file charges.
On Sept. 15, Covington Police Department was contacted regarding a mental health situation involving Weston Cassody at a residence in Covington, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
CPD contacted Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the call, according to an OSBI press release, and a deputy, whose name has not been released, responded and entered the residence.
Once the deputy was inside, Cassody got a knife and began threatening the deputy, who commanded Cassody to put the weapon down, and according to OSBI, Cassody did not comply.
The deputy, who remains on administrative paid leave, fired his weapon at Cassody, hitting him, and then immediately began rendering aid, according to the release. Emergency medical services arrived on scene, and Cassody was pronounced dead.
OSBI was requested to take over the investigation, which has since been completed. DA Mike Fields said his office received the agency’s full report, which includes witness interviews, OSBI’s investigative activity, photographs and the crime scene report, on Oct. 6.
“(Since receiving the OSBI report), we’ve been reviewing the evidence and the law,” Fields said.
Fields said he couldn’t say where his office’s review of the OSBI investigative report stands.
He did say, though, that it can take typically anywhere from two to six weeks for his office to look into investigative reports involving officer-involved shootings, though there are “lots of variables” and that it can depend on whether additional items are needed.
