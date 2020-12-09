Another candidate has filed to run in the February recall against Ward 3 Enid City Commissioner Ben Ezzell.
Enid resident Kent Rorick filed on Wednesday, the last day to file to run in both the recall and the regular elections, both to be held on Feb. 9.
Keith Siragusa also filed in both Enid races Monday at the Garfield County Election Board office.
Ezzell also will run in the recall battle to hold his seat for the remaining three months, after which he will term out of office and the winner of the regular ward election will be sworn in.
All three Enid City Commission ward races — excluding the Ward 3 regular election — will have at least three candidates on the ballot.
Ward 6 resident Michael Shuck filed Wednesday to run against Ryan E. Redd and Scott Orr for the seat currently held by Commissioner David Mason. Both filed Tuesday, while Mason will not run for another term. Mason said he is moving out of the ward soon, so he will be unable to hold the commission seat.
Incumbent Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell will seek a second four-year term, having filed Tuesday. Waddell will face off against challengers Whitney Roberts, who filed Monday, and Loyd C. Kaufman Sr., a former commissioner who also filed Tuesday.
County school board races
Enid Public Schools Board of Education members Matthew Sampson, Office 1, and Kyle Whitehead, Office 6, also will face challengers in February.
Rhonda Harlow, a former instructional coach for EPS, is vying for Office 1 against Sampson. Harlow, who filed Wednesday, previously ran for state Senate in 2016 against current Sen. Roland Pederson.
Chad R. McDaniel filed Tuesday for the Office 6 seat currently held by Whitehead, who along with Sampson filed for reelection Monday.
Enid residents Todd Reilly and Dustin Baylor will both run for Office 1 seat on the Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education.
Races also developed for school board seats in other Garfield County districts, including:
• Garber Office 1, Michael Deeds and Lacey Jo Deeds.
• Covington-Douglas Office 1, Laura J. Neel and Kathy Grantz, incumbent.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Office 1, Matt LaCrone and Jason M. Aebi.
• Waukomis Office 1, Ryan Felder and Brett Perry, current president.
Candidates who filed and did not draw an opponent were:
• Autry Technology Center Office 4, Carmen Ball, incumbent.
• Drummond Public Schools Office 1, Curtis Mack, incumbent.
• Cimarron Public Schools Office 1, Cassie Coker-Paden, incumbent.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Office 56, Michael J. Koehl, incumbent.
Registration to vote in the Feb. 9 election ends Jan. 15 statewide.
