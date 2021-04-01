Voters living in school districts across Garfield County and its neighboring counties will decide a couple of bond issues and other races on the ballot Tuesday.
Boundaries of seven public school districts in Garfield County with elections next week extend into at least one other neighboring county.
Voters in Billings Public Schools, based in Noble County but with areas in Garfield and Kay counties, will vote on two bond propositions next week totaling just under $1 million.
Posted on Feb. 25, the first of the propositions will fund $432,960 in gymnasium improvements; $189,585 for kitchen/cafeteria building and equipment upgrades; $130,797 combined for elementary and high school roofing, door and access control improvements; $65,000 for acquiring district vehicles; $58,657.50 for districtwide sidewalk and other improvements; and $20,000 for baseball field improvements.
A second bond proposal totaling $65,000 will fund acquiring vehicles for student transportation.
Cimarron Public Schools patrons will vote on a $400,000 bond proposition to acquire student transportation vehicles, as well as a race for a school board member.
Superintendent Chuck Anglin said the district is looking to purchase a 2004 activity bus, a 2013 route bus and a 2015 Suburban district vehicle.
“Expecting things to get back to normal next year, we’d like to use an activity bus,” because the current one has become unreliable, Anglin said Thursday.
With a 12-mill increase, property tax owners in Cimarron can expect a 1.2% property tax increase for four years if the bond passes.
The district in 2017 had passed two bond issues totaling $1.2 million, most of which funded a new agricultural building, band instruments and textbooks, security upgrades and other building improvements; $160,000 funded a new bus and a 14-passenger van.
Candidates Gaylon Brakhage and Cassie Coker-Paden also are running the Office 1 seat on Cimarron Public Schools’ board of education.
Because the school district is listed as a Major County school but its borders extend into Garfield County, as well as Kingfisher and Blaine counties, voters living in any county within the district’s boundaries can vote in the two elections.
The latter three counties’ election boards are what’s known as “affected county election boards,” while Major County, where the school is centrally located, is its “control election board.”
Timberlake Public Schools, whose parent county is Alfalfa, is also holding a board seat election Tuesday — candidates Logan Judd and Stacia Gaff are vying for Office 1.
Voters living within the district in Garfield, Grant and Major counties can vote in the election.
Several other school districts whose boundaries extend into Garfield County but have other “parent” or “affected” will also have elections Tuesday.
Board of education seats are up for election in Covington-Douglas Schools — which is based in Covington but also covers areas in Kingfisher, Logan and Noble counties — in Kremlin-Hillsdale, which also extends into Grant, in Garber Public Schools, whose boundaries reach Noble County, and Chisholm Public Schools that includes parts of Major County.
The towns of Kremlin and North Enid also will hold races for boards of trustees Tuesday.
Kremlin voters will decide among Doug Cartmill, Jimmy Minter and Jennifer Johnson. North Enid will see James L. Coleman and James Shaw.
Early voting has already begun for Tuesday's elections and ends Friday.
The Garfield County Election Board office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 903 Failing.
All regular polling precinct locations will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
