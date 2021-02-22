ENID, Okla. — Teachers and staff at all schools in Garfield County can attend a COVID-19 vaccination drive pod this Saturday.
School employees will receive their first shot of the vaccine during appointments between 8 a.m. and noon in the former Big Lots location at Oakwood Mall, the site of the county Health Department’s daily vaccination clinic.
Those signing up online to receive their first dose of the vaccine will be able to on a closed-loop portal, like SignupGenius, which will be apart from the statewide signup portal, Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said at Monday’s board of education meeting.
This signup portal will be made available later this week to EPS’ 1,100-plus eligible teachers and staff.
The Health Department will schedule another pod four weeks later at the mall for county residents to receive their required second booster shot, Floyd said.
Garfield County Health Department staff has told Floyd enough vaccines are available for this pod, and EPS nurses will assist with administering the shots, he said.
Statewide signups to receive the COVID vaccine began Monday for school staff, including teachers, substitutes and any direct-contact employees, as well as Oklahoma residents of any age with comorbidities.
Between 100-150 EPS staff already have received the vaccine, said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources.
New school calendar approved
Enid Public Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 18 and be out for summer May 26, 2022.
Students will be in class for 172 days next year, as part of the school year calendar EPS’ Board of Education approved Monday.
After the first quarter ends Oct. 8, the first round of evening parent-teacher conferences will be Oct. 11-12, with a day off after for students and staff for possible make-up conferences. The second round will be Feb. 15 and 17, with the make-up day Feb. 18.
School still will be in session for these four conference days.
Fall break will run Oct. 14-15, Thanksgiving break will last from Nov. 22-26 and Christmas break will be Dec. 20-Jan. 4.
Students also will be out of school for Labor Day on Sept. 6 and for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
The second semester of the school year will begin Jan. 5, and spring break will be held March 14-18.
Teachers will have nine more days set aside for professional days and three work days, as part of their negotiated 184-day contract.
The district will continue to hold professional development days on Aug. 9 and 16 before school begins for teachers and staff to take days off in between. A districtwide professional day also will be the morning of Aug. 12, and an administrative-led day on Aug. 13. Before January’s semester begins, teachers will also have professional development days the morning of Jan. 3 and all day Jan. 4.
Parents will be able to access a student-specific calendar on the school board website later this week.
Floyd said the district would not add days to the current school year calendar on account of the last week’s several days of no school.
The district no longer builds “snow days” into its calendar, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Randall Rader said Monday.
EPS uses a calendar based on a state-required minimum of 1,080 instruction hours, rather than based on instructional days. A day must include at least six instructional hours excluding lunch, recess and other breaks, according to the district.
Rader said a district team tries to build in more than enough instruction hours to account for “lost” days because of inclement weather.
