GARBER, Okla. — Oklahoma needs to address its teacher shortage by starting recruiting prospective teachers earlier.
That’s the assessment of Garber Public Schools Superintendent Dusty Torrey.
“We are experiencing major teacher issues,” he said.
One way to address the issue is to encourage kids to become teachers. He would like to see ICAP, the Individual Career Academic Plan, focus attention on teachers.
“We need to grow our own teachers and start recruiting them early,” Torrey said.
He would like to see a consistent effort statewide for getting teacher pay up to where it should be. GPSs gave a $1,500 bonus to all staff at the beginning of the year, he said.
“We love to reward our teachers, but we can only do it when the funds are available, Torrey said.
He said people statewide need to advocate legislators, and everyone needs to pull together.
“When it comes to education, we are all on the same team,” Torrey said.
Torrey is in his first year as Garber superintendent, but he is familiar with the community. He started his career at Garber teaching biology and coaching girls basketball. He left and returned at one point to be principal and coach boys basketball before leaving again for Locust Grove. He stayed there for eight years as an assistant superintendent and superintendent. He was excited to come back to this area where he has family.
A couple of good things about being at a smaller school, he said, is having a supportive community and getting to know all the students.
“It’s interesting to have school board members I coached and to have their children in school,” Torrey said.
Torrey is not for school vouchers, which would use taxpayer funds for private schools, and said Oklahoma already has school choice. He said Garber is a good choice because of the quality programs offered, excellent facilities and good teachers.
“We have a strong agriculture program being taught by a teacher who once was a college-level professor,” Torrey said. “Our band is in the running for sweepstakes and the sports teams are competitive.”
GPS has 428 students and has held steady on keeping its numbers up, he said.
Torrey’s wife and two daughters are all teachers.
He said he encourages everyone to research facts about the upcoming general election, to educate themselves about the issues and to vote for the best person for their schools and community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.