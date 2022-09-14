GARBER, Okla. — Dusty Torrey has a history with Garber Public Schools.
He has been a girls and boys basketball coach, a teacher and a principal from 2004 to 2010. He came back to Garber in April 2021 to become superintendent.
He joined his teachers in a professional development day on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, to learn the “Leader in Me” curriculum at Autry Technology Center. The goal of the program is to develop student leaders.
“We are all about helping the kids,” Torrey said.
Garber is also about protecting its students. At the July 13, 2022, school board meeting, members voted to implement a school gun safety program. Currently, there is one unidentified staff member on campus who is armed with a concealed gun, Torrey said.
That staff member has 52 hours of armed security guard training and 20 hours on the range. The program requires the staff member go to the range three times per year and achieve at least an 80% score. School officials also are trying to get several other staff members qualified.
Under existing Oklahoma law, school districts can decide on an individual basis whether to arm teachers or other staff members. The law allows school boards to decide which staff members can carry, but those chosen must complete certified law enforcement or armed security guard training. School boards set the policy about whether a firearm can be worn and how it needs to be secured.
Torrey was familiar with the program from his past position at Locust Grove Public Schools.
Garber has an enrollment this year of 428 students in pre-K through 12th grade.
