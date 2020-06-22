GARBER, Okla. — A 20-year-old Garber man was injured early Monday morning after riding his motorcycle into a gate at the end of a private driveway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. on a private driveway on the north side of U.S. 412, 2 miles west of Oklahoma 74 and 8 miles east of Enid, according to an OHP report. Richard Dylan Staerkel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City by private vehicle and was admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries.
Staerkel was riding a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle down a private drive and did not allow enough time for the gate at the end to open, according to the report. The motorcycle struck the partially opened gate and Staerkel was thrown from the motorcycle.
The report lists Staerkel's condition as "apparently normal" and the cause of the collision as "failure to yield for fixed object/other. Staerkel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.