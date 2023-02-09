GARBER, Okla. — Garber Public School patrons will vote Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on a pair of bond issues, with the bulk of the money going toward construction and furnishing of a new fieldhouse.
One proposition totals $6.095 million, which includes $3.555 million for the fieldhouse. The second is $600,000 for transportation.
“The school board has been strategically planning, designing and working on this bond issue for over the last year and a half,” Superintendent Dusty Torrey said.
If passed, the bond issues would have no tax impact, he said, and millage rates would remain the same.
The fieldhouse would be 6,000 square feet and would be constructed south of the football home bleachers.
“It will be big enough to house both the junior high and high school football/baseball players, while allowing space for a more usable weight room,” Torrey said.
The money also would be used to replace flooring at the old fieldhouse, buy band uniforms and buy track equipment, according to a breakdown of the bond proposal on the district’s website.
Other projects included in Proposition 1 include:
• $350,000 for the first phase of a cafeteria expansion, HVAC system, school furniture, fixtures and equipment.
• $245,000 for the second phase of the cafeteria expansion, HVAC system, school furniture, fixtures and equipment.
• $245,000 for the completion phase of the cafeteria expansion, HVAC system, school furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The expansion would at 1,000 square feet to the cafeteria.
“We will be adding more usable space in the kitchen,” Torrey said.
• $525,000 for technology equipment districtwide, including a new high school computer lab, teacher computers, security cameras and instructional needs.
• $595,000 for kitchen renovations, HVAC system, school furniture, fixtures and equipment.
• $1.2 million to upgrade the elementary playground with a new barrier, surface, toys and equipment; new roofs on the south annex of the elementary building and on the physical education gym; coverings/awnings at the softball and baseball sites; replace concessions/restrooms at the softball site; and new furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The $600,000 transportation proposal would pay for student transportation equipment. The average age of the bus fleet is 10 years, with buses having more than 100,000 miles on them. The district spends more than $20,000 annually in repair and maintenance costs, Torrey said.
“The Garber School District has made upgrades in the past to the school that made significant improvements for our students and the community,” Torrey said.
In 2014, a $7.3 million bond passed for a new gym and band hall, and in 2018, a $4.59 million bond remodeled the middle school and built a new agricultural barn.
“Passing bond issues are critical for continued growth and upgrades, especially in rural districts in Oklahoma,” Torrey said.
He said the district collects about $300,000 a year for building fund expenditures, money usually spent on basic operational needs.
“This bond issue and those in the past will continue to provide students, faculty and the community with some of the very nicest facilities in the county,” Torrey said.
For more information on the bond issue and pictures, go to garber.k12.ok.us.
