GARBER, Okla. — Garber Community Theater will perform “Stop Thief” in April, the theater’s first production since closing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited because we never thought it would be three years before we opened again,” said Sandy Foraker, theater manager.
The performance of the dinner theater melodrama will be April 14-15 and 21-22, 2023.
Foraker said the theater sold tickets for a dinner theater in April 2020, then had to cancel because of pandemic restrictions.
“We returned most of the money, but there were a few people who said for us to just keep it and they’d return for their ticket when we opened again,” she said.
Foraker said she just contacted one of those ticket holders in Oklahoma City and they will be attending.
Garber Community Theater was founded in 1999 by Linda Bebee and held performances at the school. They started as a Veterans Day musicals with costumes, song and dance and did musicals from the 1950s and ’60s.
Later, the theater moved to a building on Main Street until the roof failed. A fundraiser spearheaded by Mike and Barbara Letteer helped move the theater to another building on Main Street where a new stage and kitchen were built.
“We were very fortunate the Letteers found a huge, red curtain at the old Hunter school they moved to our new location,” Foraker said.
The theater is part of Garber Improvement Association, which supports other community activities, such as the Christmas parade and 4th of July events.
The theater changed its format from musicals to melodramas so the audience could take part in the fun.
“We always have a villain and a heroine, so often audience members will boo or applaud different characters,” Foraker said.
This dinner theater will be catered by Crazy Plate, a Garber caterer who also owns a food truck.
Tickets for the performance of “Stop Thief” and dinner are $30 per person. Call Foraker at (580) 548-4861, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, to reserve seats.
Doors will open for the performances at 6:30 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. and the performance to start right after dessert.
