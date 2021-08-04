ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual homecoming celebration has been scheduled for Oct. 7-9, 2021, with the theme “Game On: Rangers 2021 Edition,” adopted from last year’s COVID-19-canceled event.
“Tradition and memories play a critical role for alumni that return to Alva for all of the homecoming festivities,” David Pecha, general chairman, said. “This year’s theme will hopefully provide an opportunity for everyone involved to catch the Ranger spirit by wearing something red and black, and taking part in the many activities.”
Student and community groups are encouraged to create floats that incorporate this theme for homecoming.
Leading the parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. in downtown Alva will be the parade marshal Linda Tutwiler, a former Northwestern student and staff member. Tutwiler was hired in 1986 as the president’s administrative assistant and held that same position for 22 years. She worked for Northwestern presidents Joe Struckle, Tom McDaniel, Paul Beran and Janet Cunningham.
Tutwiler graduated summa cum laude in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in office administration, and she earned a master of education degree in 1998, both from Northwestern. She obtained both degrees while working full time as the president’s assistant.
Homecoming button sales will be announced at a later date.
To keep up-to-date with NWOSU homecoming events, go to www.nwosu.edu/homecoming. The web page will be updated as events are finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.